Karnataka Polls: ECI Says New EVMs Used in Response to ‘Concerns, Clarification’ Raised by Congress

The Election Commission of India on Thursday said only newly produced EVMs were used in the Karnataka assembly elections held on May 10, after the Congress raised concerns and sought clarification from the poll body.

On May 8, two days before the state went to polls, the Congress raised concerns and sought clarification from the Election Commission of India (ECI) saying the electronic voting machines (EVM), which were to be used, had already been used in South Africa and had not undergone the process of revalidation and reverification.

In its response, the ECI clarified that neither were the machines sent to South Africa nor did South Africa use them in the first place. It further said the Congress knew that only new ECIL-produced EVMs were being used in Karnataka.

The poll body also said it held back an immediate response “in view of the silence period and serious potential of the spread of false information and rumour mongering on the eve of the election”. It said the factual basis of the information provided by “various sources” to the Congress with regard to South Africa being clearly non-existent, categorically empower the party – the entity targeted by the false information – to publicly expose such “mischievous sources”.

“Further, you may ensure such rumour mongers are brought to justice, so that the INC’s (Congress) long standing reputation of a responsible stakeholder of the Indian electoral system is not dented,” the ECI said, asking the party to share details by 5 pm next week on May 15.

The ECI also said as per records, they had confirmation of the participation by Congress representatives at each stage of EVM movement and commissioning for the Karnataka elections. On May 8, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala sought clarification from the ECI, who said: “The concern arises from the fact that this honourable commission has deployed EVMs, which were previously deployed for elections in South Africa. We have been informed of this by various sources, including the fact all these EVMs have been received back directly from South Africa without going through the process of revalidation and reverification by appropriate software/mechanisms by the manufacturer, ie, Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) as also certification by the ECI. This puts in serious doubt the entire validation process of the EVM itself.”

Responding to the “concerns” and “the legitimate apprehension”, the ECI expressed surprise as information regarding use of new EVMs was in specific knowledge of the Congress and even had district-wise numbers of EVMs to be used.

“With respect to INC’s representation dated May 8, the commission informed that a prima facie assessment of the inaccuracy of the facts and non-reliability of the sources cited by the INC, can be discerned,” the ECI said, listing out some inputs including that the poll body had never sent EVMs to South Africa for use in their elections.

The poll body also said they never imported EVMs from any country whatsoever, and that all EVMs to be used in the Karnataka elections were new EVMs from ECIL. “This fact is in full knowledge of the INC. The president, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee stood specifically informed vide letter no DPAR 36 CHUSAVI 2023 dated 29.3.23 by CEO, Karnataka,” the poll body added.

The counting of votes for 224 assembly seats in Karnataka will take place on May 13.