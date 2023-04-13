CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Elections » Karnataka Polls: Election Awareness Drives in Bengaluru's IT/BT Sectors to Increase Voter Turnout
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Polls: Election Awareness Drives in Bengaluru's IT/BT Sectors to Increase Voter Turnout

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 13:52 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Much of the low voter turnouts have been attributed to the voters leaving town on leave on the day of the polls displaying apathy towards the elections.

In previous elections, Bengaluru, the state's technology powerhouse, has had the lowest voter turnout.

Karnataka Elections 2023
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is organising a voter-awareness push across the city’s IT and BT sectors to increase voter turnout in the next upcoming Assembly elections. Tuesday saw an awareness drive at Manyata Business Park organized by the BBMP and the Outer Ring Road Businesses Association (ORRCA).

All business parks and IT/BT businesses should create a voter awareness forum to increase awareness about voting for the success of democracy, according to Tushar Giri Nath, the chief commissioner of the BBMP and district election officer, who spoke at the occasion.

In previous elections, Bengaluru, the state’s technology powerhouse, has had the lowest voter turnout. According to the Election Commission, the four divisions of Bengaluru—BBMP South, North, Central, and Bengaluru Urban—had reported about 55% polling compared to the 72.44% voter participation in Karnataka during the 2018 Assembly elections.

The BBMP officials have held a series of meetings and the city’s apartments, associations, and IT BT companies have been made aware of the importance of voting. BBMP officials have requested that the employees of companies should not be given leave on the polling day and that they should facilitate the polling. Much of the low voter turnouts have been attributed to the voters leaving town on leave on the day of the polls displaying apathy towards the elections. The heads of the city IT BT companies have already been informed about this and they are going to request a short period to vote on the polling day.

BBMP officials also spoke to apartment complex residents, making them aware of the importance of voting. On Tuesday, the BBMP held a jatha in the Govindarajanagar Assembly constituency to raise voter awareness. The procession passed via Government Unani Medical College, Basaveshwara Nagar Government Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, and Siddaiah Puranik Road.

This time the voter turnout is expected to increase in Bangalore after the efforts put in by the BBMP.

first published:April 13, 2023, 13:52 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 13:52 IST