Karnataka Polls: Ex-PM Deve Gowda to Canvass for JD(S) Candidate in Mangaluru Today
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Polls: Ex-PM Deve Gowda to Canvass for JD(S) Candidate in Mangaluru Today

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 09:14 IST

Mangalore, India

File photo of HD Deve Gowda.

Gowda will be canvassing voters in Mangaluru North constituency for party candidate Mohiudeen Bava, who recently quit the Congress and joined the JD(S)

JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda will visit Dakshina Kannada district in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday as part of campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections.

Gowda will be canvassing voters in Mangaluru North constituency for party candidate Mohiudeen Bava, who recently quit the Congress and joined the JD(S).

JDS MLC B M Farooq told reporters on Sunday that the former Prime Minister will also visit Sunkadakatte Ambike Annapurneshwari Temple, Balavandi Daivasthana and Gurupura Kambala Dargah. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Gurupur.

Gowda, 89, will be holding a series of rallies across the state with just a few days to go for the end of campaigning on May 8.

JD(S) second-in-command and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy will attend a public convention at Krisnapura here on May 5, Farooq said.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and counting of votes will be on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
