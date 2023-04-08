Karnataka Polls: FIR Against RR Nagar Congress' Kusuma, DK Suresh For...

As the Karnataka assembly polls approach, candidates of various political parties are making relentless efforts to attract voters in their constituencies and cases of luring them through gifts are also coming to light. Election officers are on duty, trying to find such breaches in code and conducting raids. An FIR has recently been lodged against Congress candidate Kusuma H, MP DK Suresh and three others for allegedly luring voters in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Constituency.

Election officials were tipped off about gifts being distributed to lure voters into the constituency and reached the spot to find frying pans or tawas being distributed to the people. As the election officials arrived, the people handing out tawa fled, leaving behind the boxes.

When the election officials checked the boxes found on the spot, they found portraits of candidates Kusuma and DK Suresh. Currently, 3 curtain boxes and 3 tawa boxes have been seized and a complaint has been lodged with the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station by the election officials. Based on the complaint of the officials, the police registered an FIR against Kusuma, DK Suresh and Jagdish.

Kusuma H contested as a Congress candidate in the RR Nagar by-election held on November 03, 2020, but was defeated by BJP’s Munirathna Naidu.

Just a few days ago, an FIR was registered in Bangalore’s RR Nagar police station when Kusuma complained against Munirathna Naidu for making provocative statements against her. The Congress has already announced Kusuma’s name as a candidate in its first list.

Karnataka will go into polling on May 10 and the counting and declaration of results are scheduled for May 13.

