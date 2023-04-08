CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsIPL Live ScoreRR vs DCMI vs CSK
Home » Elections » Karnataka Polls: FIR Against RR Nagar Congress' Kusuma, DK Suresh For...
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Polls: FIR Against RR Nagar Congress' Kusuma, DK Suresh For...

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 16:21 IST

Bengaluru, India

Kusuma H contested as a Congress candidate in the RR Nagar by-election held on November 03, 2020, but was defeated by BJP's Munirathna Naidu.

Kusuma H contested as a Congress candidate in the RR Nagar by-election held on November 03, 2020, but was defeated by BJP's Munirathna Naidu.

Election officials were tipped off about gifts being distributed to lure voters into the constituency

Karnataka Elections 2023
As the Karnataka assembly polls approach, candidates of various political parties are making relentless efforts to attract voters in their constituencies and cases of luring them through gifts are also coming to light. Election officers are on duty, trying to find such breaches in code and conducting raids. An FIR has recently been lodged against Congress candidate Kusuma H, MP DK Suresh and three others for allegedly luring voters in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Constituency.

Election officials were tipped off about gifts being distributed to lure voters into the constituency and reached the spot to find frying pans or tawas being distributed to the people. As the election officials arrived, the people handing out tawa fled, leaving behind the boxes.

When the election officials checked the boxes found on the spot, they found portraits of candidates Kusuma and DK Suresh. Currently, 3 curtain boxes and 3 tawa boxes have been seized and a complaint has been lodged with the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station by the election officials. Based on the complaint of the officials, the police registered an FIR against Kusuma, DK Suresh and Jagdish.

Kusuma H contested as a Congress candidate in the RR Nagar by-election held on November 03, 2020, but was defeated by BJP’s Munirathna Naidu.

RELATED NEWS

Just a few days ago, an FIR was registered in Bangalore’s RR Nagar police station when Kusuma complained against Munirathna Naidu for making provocative statements against her. The Congress has already announced Kusuma’s name as a candidate in its first list.

Karnataka will go into polling on May 10 and the counting and declaration of results are scheduled for May 13.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. elections
  2. Karnataka elections
  3. karnataka elections 2023
  4. politics
first published:April 08, 2023, 16:21 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 16:21 IST