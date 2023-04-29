Karnataka Polls: FIR Filed Against BJP's Somanna for Offering Bribe, Govt Vehicle to JDS Opponent

An FIR has been filed against the BJP candidate from Chamarajanagar, V Somanna, in Town Police Station in the constituency for offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to JDS candidate Mallikarjun Swamy and promising to give a government vehicle in return for withdrawing his candidate from the assembly elections, sources said.

“The Election Commission of India took serious note of the matter in which an audio clip is circulated on social media where in an attempt has been made by V Somanna, BJP candidate from Chamarajanagar LAC to influence Mallikarjuna Swamy alias Alur Mallu, JD(S) party candidate from the same constituency, to withdraw candidature by offering money and government vehicle,” sources said.

The FIR was filed in the matter under Section 171E and 171F of IPC, 1860.

Section 171E is for punishment for bribery and says whoever commits the offence of bribery will be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both.

On the other hand, Section 171F is for punishment for undue influence or personation at an election. It says that whoever commits the offence of undue influence or personation at an election shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year or with fine, or with both.

For conviction under Section 171E and 171F of IPC, 1860, election can be annulled on account of corrupt practices under section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the candidate may be disqualified under section 8 (1) (a) of R P Act, 1951.

ECI asks for prompt, timely action

Conveying its non-tolerance towards any corrupt practices in the Karnataka elections, the commission has directed the Chief Election Officer of Karnataka to ensure constant monitoring of ground situation and strengthen vigil over social media platforms for prompt and timely action against any attempt of bribery or intimidation to candidates and voters.

On Friday, Congress raised the issue against Somanna, the BJP candidate against Siddaramaiah who is the Congress’ chief ministerial aspirant and is contesting from Varuna constituency.

The grand old party demanded cancellation of Somanna’s nomination from both the constituencies.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and counting of votes will be on May 13.

