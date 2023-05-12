Karnataka Polls: 'Kingmaker' JD(S) Open to Deal With BJP, Cong in Case of Hung Assembly But On Its Own Terms

After exit polls hinted at a hung assembly in Karnataka, all eyes are on Janata Dal (S) which might emerge as a kingmaker if predictions proved true on May 13. But the big question remains where will the JD(S) go? HD Kumaraswamy had shared power with both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past.

Kumaraswamy has kept his options open this time and said he will extend support to a party which will fulfil his conditions.

In an interview with Deccan Herald, the former chief minister claimed the JD(S) will win 50 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Election Results: From Varuna to Shiggaon, Contests to Watch Out for

On two occasions, Kumaraswamy became the CM—one with the BJP’s support in 2006 and the second with the Congress alliance in 2018.

What Are Kumaraswamy’s Conditions?

Free Hand: Kumaraswamy said if he becomes the CM, he should have a free hand to run the government.

Plum Portfolios for JD(S): The JD(S) leader wants crucial departments like power, water resources and PWD.

JD(S) Manifesto Implementation: Kumaraswamy said he should be allowed to implement promises in the JD(S) manifesto.

Stay Away from JD(S) Territories: Kumaraswamy said his coalition partner whether it is Congress or BJP, should stay away from JD(S) stronghold Mandya and Hassan.

No Decision Without Consultation: The JD(S) leader said there should be no ideology-related decisions without discussion with his party.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Polls: BJP, Cong Eyeing Post-Poll Alliance with Kumaraswamy; Sources Say ‘JD(S) To Go With…’

Exit Polls Predict Hung House With Edge to Congress; JD(S) May be Kingmaker Again

Karnataka is heading towards a hung assembly with Congress emerging as the single largest party in the Karnataka Assembly elections followed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per the exit poll predictions released after the voting ended on Wednesday evening.

Most of the exit polls predicted Congress would get more seats than the BJP but is likely to fall short of a majority. However, the race seems tight with exit polls giving the ruling BJP 78-100 seats.

Axis My India exit poll gave a clear majority to Congress with 122-140 seats while decimating BJP to 62-80 seats and 20-25 seats for JD(S).

ALSO READ: K’taka Polls: JD(S) Touted to Play Kingmaker; With Hung House Prediction, Will Cong, BJP Swallow Their Pride Again?

Chanakya‘s exit polls predicted Congress will return to power with the majority (120 seats) while the BJP will get 92 seats and 12 seats for the JD(S).

C Voter exit poll predicted 100-112 seats for Congress, 83-95 seats for BJP and 21-29 for the JD(S).

Jan Ki Baat survey indicated a close fight between the BJP (94-117 seats) and Congress (91-106 seats). The pollster gave 14-24 seats to the JD(S).

As per the TV9 exit poll, Congress will get 99-109 seats, BJP 88-98 seats and Janata Dal (S) 16-21.

P-Marq exit poll predicted 94-108 seats for Congress, 85-100 seats for BJP and 24-32 seats for the JD(S).

According to Zee Matrize exit poll, Congress would bag 103-118 seats, BJP 79- 94 seats and JD(S) 25-33 seats.

Polstrat exit poll suggested Congress would get 99-109 seats, BJP 88-98, and JD(S) 21-26.

ETG exit poll gave 106-120 seats for Congress, 78-92 seats for BJP and 20-26 seats for JD(S).

top videos

Navbharat predicted Congress getting close to the majority figure with 106-120 seats, BJP falling below 100-mark (78-92) and 20-26 seats for the JD(S).

An exit poll by CGS predicted BJP’s majority with 114 seats, 86 seats for Congress and 21 seats for the JD(S).