Karnataka Polls: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Campaign for BJP
Karnataka Polls: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Campaign for BJP

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 10:15 IST

New Delhi, India

The chief minister will also visit the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and on Monday itself, return to Maharashtra. (Image: News18)

Shinde will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said

Karnataka Elections 2023
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

Shinde will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.

Before reaching Udupi, Shinde will visit the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will then meet the Dharmasthala temple’s Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Hegde, they said.

The chief minister will also visit the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and on Monday itself, return to Maharashtra, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
