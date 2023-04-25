Karnataka Polls: Manikant Rathod, BJP's Chittapur Candidate, Has 40 Cases Against Him

Ever since all political parties released their list of candidates ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, many have been left disappointed. Those who were denied tickets defected to other parties and the credibility of some contenders was questioned. In a surprise move, the BJP has announced the name of Manikanta Rathod, the controversial candidate who was ousted from Kalaburagi a year ago, as its candidate for the Chittapur assembly polls.

The BJP candidate for the Chittapur constituency, Manikant Rathod, has turned in both his nomination paperwork and an affidavit. His affidavit stated that there are 40 ongoing cases against him. The majority of the cases involve the unlawful movement of milk powder and rice, but there are other cases involving threats of murder. The Yadgiri District Court also gave Manikant Rathod a two-year term, and he was also granted an injunction. The Kalaburagi police deported Manikanta Rathod to the Shivamogga district last year because the leader is accused of being involved in numerous criminal cases.

The overall value of Manikant’s inheritance is Rs 11.34 crore, with Rs 6.75 lakh cash in hand, Rs 1.90 lakh in the wife’s possession, Rs 33.64 lakh in various banks, investments in the Elysee, and various cars. His wife would receive an inheritance worth Rs. 3.22 crore. and respectively 25 and 50 lakhs in the names of two kids. His wife also owns a Benz car. Manikant’s total immovable property is worth Rs 17.83 crore, including rice mills in Umarga, Kalaburagi, Hyderabad and Yadgiri,

Arvind Chauhan, a former Zilla Panchayat member, and Manikant Rathod were two of the eight persons who had asked for the Chittapur BJP ticket.

However, many people were unhappy when Rathod received the ticket. Vishwanath Patil Hebbal, a former MLA and prominent Lingayat, also spoke out against Rathod being given the ticket.

Priyank Kharge, the sitting MLA from the constituency, has already won twice and is expecting a hattrick.

