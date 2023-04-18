Karnataka Polls: Modi, Shah, UP CM Among BJP's Star Campaigners; to Hold Rallies, Meetings With Religious Mutts

As all the political parties are gearing up for the crucial Karnataka assembly elections on May 10, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is preparing to conduct mega public rallies, road shows, and conferences which will be held by star campaigners such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda, and many others.

Sources have told News18 that PM Modi will start his campaign in Karnataka after April 25. The saffron party is prepping up to hold a total of 15-20 events, consisting of road shows, public rallies, and conferences of BJP workers, for PM Modi in the poll-bound Karnataka with a focus on those areas where he didn’t get a chance to visit during his last seven visits and where BJP feels weak due to rebellions and other issues.

Sources have also said that the party is also planning to hold a conference for BJP workers in Udupi on May 4 where PM Modi is likely to address them. The preparation for it has already started on a massive scale.

Meanwhile, Shah will also be campaigning in Karnataka for three days from April 21-23. It will be his first visit to the poll-bound state after the announcement of election dates. He will address rallies, hold roadshows, meetings with religious mutts, and strategy meetings with BJP leaders.

Adityanath will also join the campaigning task in Karnataka. Even though the dates have not been finalised yet, but the BJP is planning Hubbali, Belagavi and coastal region of the state for his rallies and roadshows where the party thinks his Hindutva image might work for them.

Nadda has already started a two-day visit in Hubballi and Haveri from Tuesday. After landing in Hubballi, he addressed gathering of an intellectuals and met party workers. On Wednesday, he will hold a mega road show and address a massive public rally in Haveri district’s Shiggaon.

Meanwhile, the BJP sources said that the party will decide its final campaign strategy in the next two days and the list of star campaigners for the polls will also be released and handed over to the Election Commission.

However, BJP’s star campaigners will have their task cut out to retain power in Karnataka with the resignation of former chief minister and influential Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar, who has now joined Congress. Apart from this, former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi is also a Lingayat leader and joined Congress.

Shettar holds an impressive following in the Lingayat community and is believed to have influence on 18 to 20 seats in the state. He has been MLA for six times from Hubli-Dharwad Central region. After his statement targeting BJP, party fielded BS Yediyurappa, considered the biggest face of his own Lingayat community, to give a response to Shettar.

