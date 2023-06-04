Keeping his aspirations alive for the chief minister’s post, Karnataka’s deputy CM DK Shivakumar has asked his supporters to be “patient" and “not be disappointed".

Shivakumar’s latest remark has sparked the speculations over a power sharing formula being worked by the Congress high command despite chief minister Siddaramaiah’s supporters denying such plans and claiming that their leader would hold the top post for full five years.

“All you people have showered affection thinking that I will get a job of responsibility, the post of chief minister, there’s no need for anyone to get disappointed," the deputy CM said during a visit to his constituency, Kanakapura, on Saturday. He also thanked the local residents for once again voting him to power.

“You gave me votes in large numbers to make me the chief minister, but what to do, a decision was made. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge gave me an advice. I had to bow my head to the words of the elders — I have to remain with patience," Shivakumar said.

Addressing a gathering, he said, “But I just want to tell you that your desire (to see me as CM) will never be false. Let’s be patient."

Several rounds of hectic parleys within the Congress circles in New Delhi had preceded government formation in Karnataka last month. Siddaramaiah, the now chief minister and state Congress president Shivakumar were in stiff competition with each other to become the CM, after their party won the Assembly polls by securing 135 out of total 224 seats in the Assembly.

Thanking people for the welcome and the affection shown towards him, Shivakumar said, “I have come here to thank you and to take your blessings." He also asked his followers and party workers to prepare for the zilla and taluk panchayat polls, in the days ahead.

(with inputs from PTI)