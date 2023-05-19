CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Elections » Kerala CPI(M) Upset Over CM Vijayan Not Being Invited to Siddaramaiah's Swearing-in
Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 14:33 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo)

Refuting the charge, AICC general secretary K.C.Venugopal said that the leaders of political parties have been invited. Both the national secretaries of CPI(M) and CPI are among the invitees

The Kerala unit of the CPI(M) is upset over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not figuring in the list of special invitees to the swearing-in ceremony of his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

    It doesn’t augur well not to invite Vijayan and this shows that the governance in Karnataka will not go well, the ruling Left Democratic Front convenor - E.P.Jayarajan, a top CPI(M) leader state.

    The Congress party, however, has called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
