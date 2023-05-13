Khanapur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.14 Khanapur (Khanapura) (ಖಾನಾಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Khanapur is part of Uttara Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Khanapura) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khanapur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Khanapur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 14. Khanapur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Khanapur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,694 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,06,465 were male and 98,219 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Khanapur in 2023 is 923 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,04,694 eligible electors, of which 1,07,122 were male, 99,448 female and 6 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,386 eligible electors, of which 97,539 were male, 87,840 female and 7 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,62,839 eligible electors, of which 84,699 were male, 78,140 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Khanapur in 2018 was 1,226. In 2013, there were 1,458 service voters registered in the constituency and 981 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dr Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar of INC won in this seat defeating Vithal Halagekar of INC by a margin of 5,133 which was 3.33% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 23.76% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, Arvind Chandrakant Patil of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Rafique Khatalsab Khanapuri of INC by a margin of 16,152 votes which was 11.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 27.47% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, Pralhad Remani of BJP won this seat beating Rafique Khatalsab Khanapuri of INC by a margin of 11,654 votes which was 10.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.71% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 14. Khanapur Assembly segment of the 12. Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Anantkumar Hegde of BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat defeating Anand Asnotikar of JDS.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara KannadaLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 23 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Khanapur:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Khanapur are: Yallappa Fakirapa Kolakar (IND); Suresh Laxman Patil (IND); Sitaram Maruti Sutar (IND); Ramesh Bhimappa Mannuddar (KRS); Raju Pujari (KRJPP); R B Patil (IND); Muralidhar Ganapati Patil (IND); Laxman Yallappa Bannar (IND); Krishnaji Pundalik Patil (SHIVSENAUBT); Ithal Somanna Halagekar (BJP); Irfanahmed Talikoti (IND); Dr Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar (INC); Bagawan Nasir Papulsab (JDS)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.69%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 74.7%, while it was 72.76% in 2013 and 70.32% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.989999999999995% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Khanapur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Khanapur constituency:
Assembly constituency No.14. Khanapur comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:
A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Khanapur constituency, which are: Belgaum Dakshin, Belgaum Rural, Kittur, Kalghatgi, Haliyal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Goa State, Sindhudurg & Kolhapur Districts of Maharashtra.
Map location of Khanapur:
The geographic coordinates of Khanapur is: 15°35’07.4"N 74°28’25.3"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Khanapur
List of candidates contesting from Khanapur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: Yallappa Fakirapa Kolakar
Party: IND
Profession: Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 41
Total assets: Rs 22.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Suresh Laxman Patil
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 38
Total assets: Rs 13 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh
Self income: Rs 3.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.2 lakh
Candidate name: Sitaram Maruti Sutar
Party: IND
Profession: Carpenter Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 39
Total assets: Rs 7.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 5.8 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Ramesh Bhimappa Mannuddar
Party: KRS
Profession: Construction Labur
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 30
Total assets: Rs 91500
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 91500
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Raju Pujari
Party: KRJPP
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 52
Total assets: Rs 38.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 28.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: R B Patil
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculturist, Cultivator
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 44
Total assets: Rs 6.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Muralidhar Ganapati Patil
Party: IND
Profession: Civil Engineer and Contractors
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 59
Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 52.5 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 1.8 crore
Self income: Rs 9.1 lakh
Total income: Rs 9.1 lakh
Candidate name: Laxman Yallappa Bannar
Party: IND
Profession: Contractor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 62
Total assets: Rs 29.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 17.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Krishnaji Pundalik Patil
Party: SHIVSENAUBT
Profession: builder,developer and vehicle dealer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 54
Total assets: Rs 10.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 25 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 53.7 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 10.1 crore
Self income: Rs 5.1 lakh
Total income: Rs 8.4 lakh
Candidate name: Ithal Somanna Halagekar
Party: BJP
Profession: Retired Private Servant & Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 60
Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 2.7 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore
Self income: Rs 11.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 11.2 lakh
Candidate name: Irfanahmed Talikoti
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture and Business
Number of criminal cases: 3
Education: Graduate
Age: 41
Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore
Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh
Candidate name: Dr Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar
Party: INC
Profession: Doctor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 46
Total assets: Rs 15.8 crore
Liabilities: Rs 42.7 lakh
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 12.7 crore
Self income: Rs 21.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 47.6 lakh
Candidate name: Bagawan Nasir Papulsab
Party: JDS
Profession: Business and Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 65
Total assets: Rs 195.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 17.7 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 188.9 crore
Self income: Rs 3.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 15.6 lakh.