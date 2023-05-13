Kittur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.15 Kittur (Kittoor) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Kittur is part of Uttara Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Kittoor) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kittur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kittur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 15. Kittur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kittur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.91%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,195 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 94,884 were male and 91,304 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kittur in 2023 is 962 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,86,195 eligible electors, of which 96,274 were male, 92,634 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,66,697 eligible electors, of which 86,170 were male, 80,526 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,49,797 eligible electors, of which 76,851 were male, 72,946 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kittur in 2018 was 1,193. In 2013, there were 1,379 service voters registered in the constituency and 1,085 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Doddagoudar Mahantesh Basavantaray of BJP won in this seat defeating Inamdar Danappagouda Basanagouda of BJP by a margin of 32,862 which was 22.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.26% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Inamadar Danappagouda Basanagouda of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Suresh Shivarudrappa Marihal of BJP by a margin of 18,290 votes which was 14.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.81% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Marihal Suresh Shivarudrappa of BJP won this seat beating Inamdar Danappagouda Basanagouda of INC by a margin of 4,365 votes which was 3.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 15. Kittur Assembly segment of the 12. Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Anantkumar Hegde of BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat defeating Anand Asnotikar of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kittur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kittur are: Praveen Mahabaleshwar Degalolli (UPP); Mahesh Fakirappa Hosamani (KRS); Doddagoudar Mahantesh Basavantaray (BJP); Chetan R Dematti (KMP); Budayya Pujeri (KAP); Bhimasheppa Demappa Durgannavar (IND); Basappa (Basavaraj) Y Kelagade (IND); Babasaheb Patil (INC); Ashwini Singayya Pujer (JDS); Anand Hampannavar (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.73%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.68%, while it was 75.61% in 2013 and 74.6% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.05% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kittur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kittur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.15. Kittur comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kittur constituency, which are: Belgaum Rural, Gokak, Bailhongal, Dharwad, Kalghatgi, Khanapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kittur:

The geographic coordinates of Kittur is: 15°44’52.4"N 74°45’28.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kittur

List of candidates contesting from Kittur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Praveen Mahabaleshwar Degalolli

Party: UPP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 16.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahesh Fakirappa Hosamani

Party: KRS

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Doddagoudar Mahantesh Basavantaray

Party: BJP

Profession: Advocate Profession and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.5 crore

Self income: Rs 16.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.3 lakh

Candidate name: Chetan R Dematti

Party: KMP

Profession: Painting

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 12.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Budayya Pujeri

Party: KAP

Profession: Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Candidate name: Bhimasheppa Demappa Durgannavar

Party: IND

Profession: Agricultural

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 74

Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basappa (Basavaraj) Y Kelagade

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 30.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Babasaheb Patil

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4 crore

Self income: Rs 2.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ashwini Singayya Pujer

Party: JDS

Profession: House Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 17.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anand Hampannavar

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.