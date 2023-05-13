Live election result status of key candidate Kothur G Manjunatha of INC contesting from Kolar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Kothur G Manjunatha has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Kothur G Manjunath was selected as the Congress candidate from the Kolar seat after the party rejected former chief minister Siddarmaiah’s request to contest from two seats, Varuna and Kolar. The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest with CMR Srinath from JD(S), Kothur G Manjunath from the Congress and Varthur Prakash from the BJP. Manjunath, a former MLA from Mulbagal, had claimed he was surprised to see his name in the list of Congress candidates. The Congress hopes to wrest this seat from K Srinivasa Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) who won by defeating its candidate Syed Zameer Pasha in the last election.

Kothur G Manjunatha is a INC candidate from Kolar constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Ex MLA. Kothur G Manjunatha’s educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 45 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 30.8 crore which includes Rs 6 crore in moveable assets and Rs 24.8 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 43.1 lakh of which Rs 22.6 lakh is self income. Kothur G Manjunatha’s has total liabilities of Rs 5.4 crore.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kolar are: Jameel Ahamed N (AAP), Kothur G Manjunatha (INC), R Varthuru Prakash (BJP), C M R Srinath (JDS), S B Suresh (BSP), K R S Indira Reddy A (KRS), C Thammappa (SP), M S Badarinarayana (RPOI (A)), Aravind G R (IND), K S Areef (IND), Amjad Pasha (IND), Devakumar H A (IND), Prakasha (IND), Byreddy T (IND), D V Manjunatha (IND), M Ramesha (IND), G Venkatachalapathi (IND), S Sathish (IND)

