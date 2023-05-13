Constituency No.216 Krishnaraja (ಕೃಷ್ಣರಾಜ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು) district of Karnataka. Krishnaraja is part of Mysore (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Krishnaraja election result and you can click here for compact election results of Krishnaraja and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 216. Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Krishnaraja Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.33% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.25%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,39,243 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,622 were male and 1,20,598 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Krishnaraja in 2023 is 1017 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,39,243 eligible electors, of which 1,22,169 were male, 1,24,953 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,340 eligible electors, of which 1,07,716 were male, 1,08,606 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,06,516 eligible electors, of which 1,02,799 were male, 1,03,717 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Krishnaraja in 2018 was 51. In 2013, there were 127 service voters registered in the constituency and 90 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S A Ramadas of BJP won in this seat defeating M K Somashekar of BJP by a margin of 26,347 which was 17.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.48% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, M K Somashekar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating S.A.Ramadas of BJP by a margin of 6,065 votes which was 4.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.16% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, S A Ramadass of BJP won this seat beating M.K.Somashekar of INC by a margin of 19,422 votes which was 16.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.56% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 216. Krishnaraja Assembly segment of the 21. Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. Prathap Simha of BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat defeating C.H.Vijayashankar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the MysoreLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 19 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Krishnaraja:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Krishnaraja are: Tejaswi Nagalingaswamy (IND); T S Srivathsa (BJP); Sundhally Somashekara (IND); Sumalatha S (UPP); Somasunder K S (KRS); Sandhya P S (SUCIC); S Prakaash Priyyadarsshan (IND); M K Somashekar (INC); K V Mallesh (JDS); Jayashree Y (AAP); H P Udayashankar (IND); H N Parthasarathy (IND); C Srinivasa Prasad (BSP); B Rohith Kumar (IND); Amithaba (IND); Alagudu Lingaraju (IMP); A S Sathish (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.34%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 59.54%, while it was 59.13% in 2013 and 56.22% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.199999999999996% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Krishnaraja went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Krishnaraja constituency:

Assembly constituency No.216. Krishnaraja comprises of the following areas of Mysore district of Karnataka:

A total of 2 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Krishnaraja constituency, which are: Chamaraja, Narasimharaja. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Krishnaraja:

The geographic coordinates of Krishnaraja is: 12°17’48.8"N 76°39’11.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Krishnaraja

List of candidates contesting from Krishnaraja Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tejaswi Nagalingaswamy

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 12017

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12017

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T S Srivathsa

Party: BJP

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 48.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 36.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Sundhally Somashekara

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Building Construction and Rent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 6.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 59 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sumalatha S

Party: UPP

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 16.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh

Candidate name: Somasunder K S

Party: KRS

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sandhya P S

Party: SUCIC

Profession: Works For Party

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 45.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Prakaash Priyyadarsshan

Party: IND

Profession: Car Dealer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 36.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 68 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M K Somashekar

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 44.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 38.1 crore

Self income: Rs 10.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 53.1 lakh

Candidate name: K V Mallesh

Party: JDS

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayashree Y

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 11.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H P Udayashankar

Party: IND

Profession: Geologist Private

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 81000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 81000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H N Parthasarathy

Party: IND

Profession: Retired Govt. Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 83.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 75 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 8 lakh

Candidate name: C Srinivasa Prasad

Party: BSP

Profession: Own business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 77.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: B Rohith Kumar

Party: IND

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 53.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 32.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 crore

Self income: Rs 1280

Total income: Rs 1280

Candidate name: Amithaba

Party: IND

Profession: Proprietor of ABB TV

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Alagudu Lingaraju

Party: IMP

Profession: Agriculture and Technical Counselor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A S Sathish

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 77000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 77000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.