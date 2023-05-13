Constituency No.216 Krishnaraja (ಕೃಷ್ಣರಾಜ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು) district of Karnataka. Krishnaraja is part of Mysore (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Krishnaraja election result and you can click here for compact election results of Krishnaraja and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 216. Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Krishnaraja Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.33% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.25%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,39,243 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,622 were male and 1,20,598 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Krishnaraja in 2023 is 1017 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,39,243 eligible electors, of which 1,22,169 were male, 1,24,953 female and 13 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,340 eligible electors, of which 1,07,716 were male, 1,08,606 female and 18 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,06,516 eligible electors, of which 1,02,799 were male, 1,03,717 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Krishnaraja in 2018 was 51. In 2013, there were 127 service voters registered in the constituency and 90 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S A Ramadas of BJP won in this seat defeating M K Somashekar of BJP by a margin of 26,347 which was 17.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.48% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, M K Somashekar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating S.A.Ramadas of BJP by a margin of 6,065 votes which was 4.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.16% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, S A Ramadass of BJP won this seat beating M.K.Somashekar of INC by a margin of 19,422 votes which was 16.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.56% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 216. Krishnaraja Assembly segment of the 21. Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. Prathap Simha of BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat defeating C.H.Vijayashankar of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the MysoreLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 19 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Krishnaraja:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Krishnaraja are: Tejaswi Nagalingaswamy (IND); T S Srivathsa (BJP); Sundhally Somashekara (IND); Sumalatha S (UPP); Somasunder K S (KRS); Sandhya P S (SUCIC); S Prakaash Priyyadarsshan (IND); M K Somashekar (INC); K V Mallesh (JDS); Jayashree Y (AAP); H P Udayashankar (IND); H N Parthasarathy (IND); C Srinivasa Prasad (BSP); B Rohith Kumar (IND); Amithaba (IND); Alagudu Lingaraju (IMP); A S Sathish (IND)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.34%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 59.54%, while it was 59.13% in 2013 and 56.22% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.199999999999996% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Krishnaraja went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Krishnaraja constituency:
Assembly constituency No.216. Krishnaraja comprises of the following areas of Mysore district of Karnataka:
A total of 2 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Krishnaraja constituency, which are: Chamaraja, Narasimharaja. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Krishnaraja:
The geographic coordinates of Krishnaraja is: 12°17’48.8"N 76°39’11.5"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Krishnaraja
List of candidates contesting from Krishnaraja Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: Tejaswi Nagalingaswamy
Party: IND
Profession: Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 32
Total assets: Rs 12017
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 12017
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: T S Srivathsa
Party: BJP
Profession: Contractor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 56
Total assets: Rs 48.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 36.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh
Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Candidate name: Sundhally Somashekara
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture and Building Construction and Rent
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 56
Total assets: Rs 6.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 59 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 5.2 crore
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Sumalatha S
Party: UPP
Profession: House Wife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 42
Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore
Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 16.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore
Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh
Candidate name: Somasunder K S
Party: KRS
Profession: Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 5
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 45
Total assets: Rs 5.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 9.9 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Sandhya P S
Party: SUCIC
Profession: Works For Party
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 44
Total assets: Rs 45.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: S Prakaash Priyyadarsshan
Party: IND
Profession: Car Dealer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 52
Total assets: Rs 1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 7.4 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 36.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 68 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: M K Somashekar
Party: INC
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 2
Education: Graduate
Age: 70
Total assets: Rs 44.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 11.3 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 38.1 crore
Self income: Rs 10.8 lakh
Total income: Rs 53.1 lakh
Candidate name: K V Mallesh
Party: JDS
Profession: Social service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 57
Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Jayashree Y
Party: AAP
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 32
Total assets: Rs 15.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 11.2 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: H P Udayashankar
Party: IND
Profession: Geologist Private
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: Others
Age: 49
Total assets: Rs 81000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 81000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: H N Parthasarathy
Party: IND
Profession: Retired Govt. Employee
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 62
Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 83.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 75 lakh
Self income: Rs 5 lakh
Total income: Rs 8 lakh
Candidate name: C Srinivasa Prasad
Party: BSP
Profession: Own business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 44
Total assets: Rs 77.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 17.5 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 27.4 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh
Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh
Candidate name: B Rohith Kumar
Party: IND
Profession: Contractor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 51
Total assets: Rs 4.3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 53.4 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 32.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 4 crore
Self income: Rs 1280
Total income: Rs 1280
Candidate name: Amithaba
Party: IND
Profession: Proprietor of ABB TV
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 39
Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Candidate name: Alagudu Lingaraju
Party: IMP
Profession: Agriculture and Technical Counselor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 34
Total assets: Rs 3.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: A S Sathish
Party: IND
Profession: Own Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 32
Total assets: Rs 77000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 77000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0.