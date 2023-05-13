Constituency No.211 Krishnarajanagara (KR Nagar) (ಕೃಷ್ಣರಾಜನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು) district of Karnataka. Krishnarajanagara is part of Mandya (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (KR Nagar) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Krishnarajanagara election result and you can click here for compact election results of Krishnarajanagara and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 211. Krishnarajanagara Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Krishnarajanagara Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.58% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.52%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,256 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,188 were male and 1,00,057 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Krishnarajanagara in 2023 is 989 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,01,256 eligible electors, of which 1,02,569 were male, 1,01,602 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,498 eligible electors, of which 95,430 were male, 93,068 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,084 eligible electors, of which 89,959 were male, 89,125 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Krishnarajanagara in 2018 was 67. In 2013, there were 130 service voters registered in the constituency and 85 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Sa Ra Mahesh of JDS won in this seat defeating D. Ravishankar of INC by a margin of 1,779 which was 1.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 48.57% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sa Ra Mahesh of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Doddaswamegowda of INC by a margin of 15,052 votes which was 9.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 51.73% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, S R Mahesh of JDS won this seat beating Adaguru. H. Vishwanath of INC by a margin of 20,548 votes which was 14.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 53.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most number of votes in the 211. Krishnarajanagara Assembly segment of the 20. Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Sumalatha Ambareesh of IND won the Mandya Parliament seat defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Mandya Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the MandyaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 5 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Krishnarajanagara:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Krishnarajanagara are: Shivu Gowda (IND); Sa Ra Mahesh (JDS); Ravishankar D (INC); Paramesha (KRS); Murugesh (AAP); Mohan K (UPP); Hosahalli Venkatesh (BJP); Bharath Kumar (BSP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.1%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.87%, while it was 83.61% in 2013 and 80.45% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.77000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Krishnarajanagara went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Krishnarajanagara constituency:

Assembly constituency No.211. Krishnarajanagara comprises of the following areas of Mysore district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Krishnarajanagara constituency, which are: Arkalgud, Krishnarajapete, Chamundeshwari, Hunasuru, Periyapatna. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Krishnarajanagara:

The geographic coordinates of Krishnarajanagara is: 12°30’54.7"N 76°18’53.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Krishnarajanagara

List of candidates contesting from Krishnarajanagara Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shivu Gowda

Party: IND

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 31.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 29.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 19 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sa Ra Mahesh

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 53.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 45.7 crore

Self income: Rs 29.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 95.5 lakh

Candidate name: Ravishankar D

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 7.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.8 crore

Self income: Rs 28.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 59 lakh

Candidate name: Paramesha

Party: KRS

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 32.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Murugesh

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 13.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 70000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Mohan K

Party: UPP

Profession: City silk Company Limited ( Machine operator)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 40000

Liabilities: Rs 95000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 40000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hosahalli Venkatesh

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 26 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Candidate name: Bharath Kumar

Party: BSP

Profession: Farming and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 53.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 26.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 27 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh.