CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsCSK vs RRIPL Live ScoreKarnataka Elections
Home » Elections » K'taka: BJP Names 212 Candidates So Far, No Call on Jagadish Shettar, His Traditional Seat Yet
1-MIN READ

K'taka: BJP Names 212 Candidates So Far, No Call on Jagadish Shettar, His Traditional Seat Yet

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 08:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Jagadish Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.(File Photo/News18)

Jagadish Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.(File Photo/News18)

The BJP has so far named 212 candidates for the May 10 elections to the 224-member House. The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency

Karnataka Elections 2023

With the filing of nominations for the Karnataka assembly polls beginning from Thursday, the BJP has so far named 212 candidates for the May 10 elections to the 224-member House.

The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The party has not named its candidate for the seat yet.

Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.

The BJP, which had on Tuesday named its candidates for 189 seats, aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

Filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. 2019 Karnataka Elections
  2. BJP
  3. jp nadda
  4. Karnataka Assembly elections
  5. Karnataka elections
first published:April 13, 2023, 08:14 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 08:14 IST