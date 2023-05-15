K’taka CM Suspense: Siddaramaiah in Delhi, DKS Cancels Visit, Says ‘Courage Becomes Majority’

Shivakumar cited a “stomach infection" as the reason to cancel the visit to the national capital. His colleague and CM aspirant Siddaramaiah reached Delhi in the afternoon.
“I have a stomach infection and will not be travelling to Delhi today. There are 135 Congress MLAs. I don’t have any MLAs. I have left the decision to the party high command," he told reporters in Bengaluru.
Earlier in the day, the KPCC President made a strong pitch for the chief minister’s post, making it difficult for the party’s high command which is already in a tough spot to choose between him and Siddaramaiah.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar called himself a “single man” and said he believe that a single man with courage becomes a majority.
“I’m a single man, I believe in one thing that a single man with courage becomes a majority…When all our MLAs left the party (2019 JD(S)-Congress coalition government), I didn’t lose my heart," he said.
Shivakumar reiterated that the party’s high command will decide the CM.
“Under my leadership, we have 135 MLAs, all in one voice said-matter (to appoint CM) is to be left to the party’s high command. My aim was to deliver Karnataka and I did it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Congress observers for Karnataka including Sushil Shinde and Jitender Singh met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. They are likely to submit a report on the CLP meeting held in Bengaluru to Kharge.
The CLP meeting held in Bengaluru on Sunday night passed a one-line resolution authorising Kharge to decide the chief minister.
While Siddaramaiah is a leader with mass appeal, is popular among all sections and has the experience of running a government of a full five-year term from 2013-18, Shivakumar has strong organisational capabilities, is considered resourceful and Congress’ troubleshooter during tough times and has the backing of the dominant Vokkaliga community, its influential seers and leaders.