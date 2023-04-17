K’taka Polls: BJP Controlled by Few People, Says Ex-CM Jagdish Shettar, Claims He Was Humiliated

In an exclusive interview with CNN-NEWS18, former Karnataka chief minister Jagdish Shettar expressed disappointment with the BJP for sidelining him by denying him a ticket in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Shettar clarified he is not power-hungry as his entire family has been involved in politics and many have worked to strengthen the BJP in Hubbali. He also claimed that BJP is being controlled by a few individuals.

“Nobody from BJP answered when I asked why I was denied the election ticket, it hurt me a lot. The intention is that senior leaders should be out of the part," Shettar said.

After triggering a commotion following his dramatic exit from the BJP, Shettar on Monday joined Congress at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru. Speaking on joining Congress, Shettar said his new political life begins with the grand old party.

According to an ANI report, Shettar joined Congress a day after he met top brass from the grand old party, including State in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka state assembly Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday claimed Shettar was promised a big post by BJP National Chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Jagadish Shettar has been a senior and an important leader in this region. JP Nadda and Union Home Minister had promised a big post in Delhi to Shettar. Everything would have been fine if the former CM had continued," ANI quoted Bommai as saying.

Reacting to Shettar’s resignation, BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the people of Karnataka will not forgive Shettar. Yediyurappa also claimed that the former CM was offered a ministerial position in the cabinet and a ticket to his family, but he didn’t respond to it.

Shettar, a six-time MLA, was aspiring for a BJP ticket to contest the upcoming assembly election from Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency, but the party declined.

