K'taka Stalemate Over as Siddaramaiah to be CM, Shivakumar His Deputy; Rotation Also on Table

Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka, while DK Shivakumar will be the deputy chief minister, top sources close to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have told News18, seemingly ending the deadlock that had eclipsed the party’s grand victory in the southern state. The option of rotational chief minister has also been put on the table, the sources said.

Sources said Shivakumar has accepted the role and told Kharge that he has ‘sacrificed’ for the Gandhis and the party. A Congress Legislative Party meeting has been called in Bengaluru at 7pm on Thursday, the source quoted above said. This could finally put a lid over the crisis on who should be the Karnataka CM — a dilemma over which the Congress has held numerous meetings all week.

The swearing-in of the new chief minister and his deputy is expected at 12.30pm on May 20 in Bengaluru. Sources said the rotational system is likely to be implemented though Shivakumar was averse to the idea, given the background of what happened in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the past.

However, with Sonia Gandhi personally assuring Shivakumar earlier that “justice” would be done, the senior leader was prevailed upon, sources said. There is still no clarity on how this will work out as top sources said the details are still being smoothened out but as of now, the rotation proposal exists. The challenge, however, would be to ensure that Siddaramaiah steps down as the chief minister after his turn is over.

The Congress burnt the midnight oil to thrash out the formula and it was Kharge who ensured that the party wish was followed. Sources say he had deputed KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala to speak to the two leaders separately to bring them on board.

After this, Kharge himself spoke and gave personal assurance that no one would be short-changed. Sources say he also told them that a good portfolio would be given, especially to Shivakumar.

The next big challenge for the party is to decide the portfolios. Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that based on the statistics, SCs , STs, women and Muslims voted for Congress and they should be reflected in the cabinet apart from implementing the five guarantees.