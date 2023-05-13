Kudligi Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.96 Kudligi (ಕೂಡ್ಲಿಗಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Vijaynagar (ವಿಜಯನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Kudligi is part of Bellary (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kudligi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kudligi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 96. Kudligi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kudligi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 31.31%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,484 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 99,047 were male and 95,425 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kudligi in 2023 is 963 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,94,484 eligible electors, of which 1,00,782 were male, 97,425 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,516 eligible electors, of which 87,183 were male, 83,333 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,56,135 eligible electors, of which 78,878 were male, 77,257 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kudligi in 2018 was 24. In 2013, there were 11 service voters registered in the constituency and 26 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, N Y Gopalakrishna of BJP won in this seat defeating N.T. Bommanna of INC by a margin of 10,813 which was 7.11% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 32.93% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B Nagendra of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating S. Venkatesha of INC by a margin of 24,803 votes which was 18.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 53.77% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B Nagendra of BJP won this seat beating S.Venkatesh of INC by a margin of 8,757 votes which was 7.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.52% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 96. Kudligi Assembly segment of the 9. Bellary Lok Sabha constituency. Y. Devendrappa of BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat defeating V. S. Ugrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BellaryLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kudligi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kudligi are: Srinivas N (AAP); Srinivas N T (INC); Sharanesha M (UPP); Pujar Bheemappa (JDS); Lokesh V Nayaka (BJP); K Nakulappa (IND); H Veeranna (CPI); Chittar Channaveera (KRS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.48%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 76.97%, while it was 78% in 2013 and 71.87% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.51000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kudligi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kudligi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.96. Kudligi comprises of the following areas of Vijaynagar district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kudligi constituency, which are: Hagaribommanahalli, Sandur, Molakalmuru, Jagalur, Harapanahalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kudligi:

The geographic coordinates of Kudligi is: 14°45’44.6"N 76°27’43.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kudligi

List of candidates contesting from Kudligi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Srinivas N

Party: AAP

Profession: Self Employed (Business)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore

Self income: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.4 lakh

Candidate name: Srinivas N T

Party: INC

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 15.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 13.1 crore

Self income: Rs 49.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 60.3 lakh

Candidate name: Sharanesha M

Party: UPP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 10000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pujar Bheemappa

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 10.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 64.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 9.9 crore

Self income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Lokesh V Nayaka

Party: BJP

Profession: LVN Gas agency And L.R. Multispecialty

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 16.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 15 crore

Self income: Rs 29.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 35 lakh

Candidate name: K Nakulappa

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 28 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H Veeranna

Party: CPI

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 57200

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 57200

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chittar Channaveera

Party: KRS

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 38

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .