Kumta Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.78 Kumta (ಕುಮಟಾ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Uttara Kannada (ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Kumta is part of Uttara Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kumta election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kumta and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 78. Kumta Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kumta Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.22% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.06%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,087 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 90,316 were male and 88,770 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kumta in 2023 is 983 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,087 eligible electors, of which 90,876 were male, 89,517 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,621 eligible electors, of which 85,555 were male, 82,065 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,55,309 eligible electors, of which 79,887 were male, 75,422 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kumta in 2018 was 113. In 2013, there were 151 service voters registered in the constituency and 103 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dinakar Keshav Shetty of BJP won in this seat defeating Sharada Mohan Shetty of JDS by a margin of 32,750 which was 22.4% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.63% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sharda Mohan Shetty of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dinakar Keshav Shetty of JDS by a margin of 420 votes which was 0.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 29.58% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Dinakar Keshav Shetty of JDS won this seat beating Mohan Krishna Shetty of INC by a margin of 20 votes which was 0.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 28.76% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 78. Kumta Assembly segment of the 12. Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Anantkumar Hegde of BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat defeating Anand Asnotikar of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kumta:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kumta are: Suraj Naik Soni (JDS); Subrahmanya Bhat Madguni (IND); Roopa Gajanan Naik (AAP); Nagaraj Sridhar Shet (RJP); Ishwar Gouda (IND); Gani Imamsab Jainuddin (IND); Dineshchandra N Angadikeri (LS); Dinakar Keshav Shetty (BJP); Alva Nivedith (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.09%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.2%, while it was 74.17% in 2013 and 69.08% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.11% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kumta went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kumta constituency:

Assembly constituency No.78. Kumta comprises of the following areas of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kumta constituency, which are: Karwar, Sirsi, Kumta. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kumta:

The geographic coordinates of Kumta is: 14°26’15.7"N 74°29’40.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kumta

List of candidates contesting from Kumta Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suraj Naik Soni

Party: JDS

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 12.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 11.6 crore

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 25.5 lakh

Candidate name: Subrahmanya Bhat Madguni

Party: IND

Profession: Media Representative

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 32 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Roopa Gajanan Naik

Party: AAP

Profession: Home News

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 26.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 13.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nagaraj Sridhar Shet

Party: RJP

Profession: Silver and Gold Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 32000

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ishwar Gouda

Party: IND

Profession: Private Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 30000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gani Imamsab Jainuddin

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 63 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 41 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 22 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dineshchandra N Angadikeri

Party: LS

Profession: Self Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Dinakar Keshav Shetty

Party: BJP

Profession: Owner, Vijaya Sawmill, Koppalakarwadi, Kumta,581343

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 12.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 28.1 lakh

Candidate name: Alva Nivedith

Party: INC

Profession: Director of Skydive Media Pvt Ltd, and Proprietor of Skydive Media

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 11.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.6 crore

Self income: Rs 19.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 29.1 lakh.