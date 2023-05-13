Kunigal Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.131 Kunigal (ಕುಣಿಗಲ್) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) district of Karnataka. Kunigal is part of Bangalore Rural (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kunigal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kunigal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 131. Kunigal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kunigal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.99% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.14%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,580 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 95,645 were male and 92,917 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kunigal in 2023 is 971 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,88,580 eligible electors, of which 96,514 were male, 93,893 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,844 eligible electors, of which 86,324 were male, 84,504 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,55,450 eligible electors, of which 77,543 were male, 77,907 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kunigal in 2018 was 62. In 2013, there were 90 service voters registered in the constituency and 82 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dr|| H D Ranganath of INC won in this seat defeating D Krishna Kumar of BJP by a margin of 5,600 which was 3.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 36.25% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, D Nagarajaiah of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating D.Krishnakumar of BJP by a margin of 9,632 votes which was 6.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 31.27% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B B Ramaswamy Gowda of INC won this seat beating D. Krishna Kumar of BJP by a margin of 13,794 votes which was 11.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.92% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 131. Kunigal Assembly segment of the 23. Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. D.K. Suresh of INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Bangalore RuralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 5 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kunigal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kunigal are: Ramesha S B (RJPA); Raghu Janagere (KRS); Jayaramaiah Hithalapura (AAP); Dr H D Ranganath (INC); Dr Ravi Nagarajaiah (JDS); D Krishnakumar (BJP); B T Tirumale Gowda (IND); B B Ramaswamy Gowda (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.23%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.11%, while it was 83.45% in 2013 and 77.65% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.12% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kunigal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kunigal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.131. Kunigal comprises of the following areas of Tumkur district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kunigal constituency, which are: Turuvekere, Tumkur Rural, Magadi, Channapatna, Maddur, Nagamangala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kunigal:

The geographic coordinates of Kunigal is: 12°56’25.4"N 77°00’14.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kunigal

List of candidates contesting from Kunigal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ramesha S B

Party: RJPA

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 30.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 14 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Raghu Janagere

Party: KRS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 41 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 56 lakh

Self income: Rs 8.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.4 lakh

Candidate name: Jayaramaiah Hithalapura

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 69.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 5.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.3 lakh

Candidate name: Dr H D Ranganath

Party: INC

Profession: Doctor (Medical Profession)

Number of criminal cases: 8

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 38.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 34.6 crore

Self income: Rs 9.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 37 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Ravi Nagarajaiah

Party: JDS

Profession: General Pysician AIMS, Chunchanagiri

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 25.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 98.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 22.9 crore

Self income: Rs 16.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 20.9 lakh

Candidate name: D Krishnakumar

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 61.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 61.3 lakh

Candidate name: B T Tirumale Gowda

Party: IND

Profession: Retired Police Constable

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B B Ramaswamy Gowda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 66.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 86.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 65.4 crore

Self income: Rs 14.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.4 lakh.