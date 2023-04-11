Leaders Get Cornered By Voters Over Lack of Development Work in Poll-Bound Karnataka

With assembly elections fast approaching in poll-bound Karnataka, the leaders across party lines are facing the heat of voters over the lack of development works.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Former CM and JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy was cornered by women voters during his campaign trail in the Ramanagara assembly constituency. Actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be contesting from Ramanagara where his mother Anita Kumaraswamy is the present MLA.

In a video that went viral, women voters were heard saying, “Your mother performed puja but still there is no proper drinking water facility, streamline underground drainage facilities and others. We are saying to all parties that we won’t be voting this time".

In December Anitha announced Nikhil as her successor in the constituency at the regional party’s Pancha Ratna Yatra in Ramanagara. While making the announcement, Anitha said she would give up her constituency for her son.

In another viral video, BJP MLA in Vijayapura district was seen facing the ire of voters over poor infrastructure causing major embarrassment for the BJP.

When BJP MLA Somangouda visited Areshankar village faced the wrath of voters. In a video, voters questioned the leader about where exactly the allocated money for development works was spent. The supporters of the BJP MLA who tried to pacify the voters too had to face the flak.

Earlier, BJP Minister Shashikala Jolly too was gheraoed by villagers of Galataga in Chikkodi asking her not to set foot in the village alleging a lack of developmental work and infrastructural facilities. The villagers further accused her of visiting the village during election time to seek votes.

Karnataka Assembly Elections will take place on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

