Let's Build '40% Commission-free', Progressive Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi to Voters
Let's Build '40% Commission-free', Progressive Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi to Voters

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Rahul Gandhi also shared a graphic featuring the Congress' five guarantees (Image: PTI)

Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress is seeking a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a “40-per cent-commission-free" state.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, “Karnataka’s vote… for 5 guarantees, for women’s rights, for youth employment, for the upliftment of the poor. Come, vote in large numbers." “Let’s build a 40%-commission-free, progressive Karnataka together," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag ‘Congress Winning150′.

He also shared a graphic featuring the Congress’ five guarantees.

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).

    The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.

    Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 10, 2023, 09:48 IST
