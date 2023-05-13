Lingsugur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.57 Lingsugur (Lingasugur) (ಲಿಂಗಸುಗೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Raichur (ರಾಯಚೂರು) district of Karnataka. Lingsugur is part of Raichur (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Lingasugur) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lingsugur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Lingsugur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 57. Lingsugur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Lingsugur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.02% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 15.72%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,37,897 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,857 were male and 1,19,030 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lingsugur in 2023 is 1001 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,37,897 eligible electors, of which 1,20,143 were male, 1,20,831 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,879 eligible electors, of which 1,00,919 were male, 96,951 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,453 eligible electors, of which 89,088 were male, 89,365 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lingsugur in 2018 was 44. In 2013, there were 70 service voters registered in the constituency and 56 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, D S Hoolageri of INC won in this seat defeating Bandi.Siddu of INC by a margin of 4,946 which was 3.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 33.04% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Manappa D Vajjal of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating D.S.Hoolageri of INC by a margin of 1,286 votes which was 0.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 24.49% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Manappa Vajjal of BJP won this seat beating A.Vasanthkumar of INC by a margin of 19,180 votes which was 20.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.29% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 57. Lingsugur Assembly segment of the 6. Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. Raja Amareshwara Naik of BJP won the Raichur Parliament seat defeating B. V Naik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Raichur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the RaichurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Lingsugur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Lingsugur are: Vijay Kumar Pol (KRS); R Rudraiah (KRJPP); Nagaraj Mothi (UPP); Manappa D Vajjal (BJP); D S Hulageri (INC); Bandi Shiddu (JDS); Anilkumar D Janappa Hirenaganoor (BSP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.41%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 68.27%, while it was 65.51% in 2013 and 53.67% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.859999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Lingsugur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Lingsugur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.57. Lingsugur comprises of the following areas of Raichur district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Lingsugur constituency, which are: Hungund, Muddebihal, Shorapur, Devadurga, Manvi, Maski, Kushtagi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Lingsugur:

The geographic coordinates of Lingsugur is: 16°08’40.6"N 76°30’02.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Lingsugur

List of candidates contesting from Lingsugur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijay Kumar Pol

Party: KRS

Profession: Self Employment

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R Rudraiah

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Engineer (Retired Govt Group A officer)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 10.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.9 crore

Self income: Rs 5.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 10 lakh

Candidate name: Nagaraj Mothi

Party: UPP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 40500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 40500

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manappa D Vajjal

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 30.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 26.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.4 crore

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.5 crore

Candidate name: D S Hulageri

Party: INC

Profession: Sand and Granite Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 25.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 14.1 crore

Self income: Rs 25.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 25.4 lakh

Candidate name: Bandi Shiddu

Party: JDS

Profession: Shetty and Granite Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 13.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.2 lakh

Candidate name: Anilkumar D Janappa Hirenaganoor

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 18 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.