Bypolls LIVE Updates: Voting Begins for 4 Assembly Seats in Meghalaya, Odisha, UP; Polling for Jalandhar LS Seat to Start at 8 AM

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:19 IST
Bypolls LIVE Updates: The bypolls for one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, and four Assembly seats in UP, Odisha and Meghalaya are scheduled for Wednesday, May 10. Punjab’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha Seat, the Assembly seats of Swar and Chhanbey in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda in Odisha, and Sohiong in Meghalaya are going to bypolls today. While voting is underway for the four Assembly seats, the polling process in Jalandhar will begin at 8 am. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.
The Jalandhar seat fell vacant in January 2023 after the sitting Congress MP, Santoskh Singh Choudhary, 76, died of cardiac arrest
Key EventsKey Events
As one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, and 4 Assembly seats in UP, Odisha and Meghalaya are going to bypolls today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to exercise their rights in large numbers. “There are by-polls happening for a Parliamentary seat in Punjab and for Assembly seats in Meghalaya, Odisha and UP Urging voters in those constituencies to exercise their franchise in large numbers,” PM Modi tweeted.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2023
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C on Tuesday said all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure a peaceful bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, according to a PTI report. Polling for the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency will begin at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm on Wednesday.
The United Democratic Party (UDP) which is the second largest party in the current state assembly, has fielded HDR Lyngdoh’s nephew Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah for the Sohiong seat. A total of six candidates including sitting MLA Samlin Malngiang, who is contesting on the ticket of the National People’s Party (NPP) are in the fray.
The by-election to the Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district was necessitated after the election to the seat was deferred just before the February 2023 Assembly polls due to the death of one of the candidates, HDR Lyngdoh of United Democratic Party (UDP).
Sohiong is one of the 55 seats out of the total 60 reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST) in Meghalaya. Sohiong also has the largest number of voters in the East Khasi Hills district. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.
Elaborate preparations have been made for the Jharsuguda Assembly bypoll on Wednesday. Voting will begin from 7 am to 6 pm across 253 booths, out of which, 144 have been designated as sensitive requiring CAPF deployment. Additionally, there will be 26 pink booths.
1,012 polling personnel have been deployed across all booths, with 96 in reserve. The 2,21,070 voters in the constituency include 1,10,320 men, 1,10,687 women, and 63 third-gender individuals. For the first time, all booths will be webcast, and micro observers will be assigned to 69 booths. READ MORE
The by-election was necessitated in the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency after the murder of sitting MLA and Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29, 2023. Biju Janata Dal (BJD), BJP and Congress are in the main players in the high-stakes battle for Jharsuguda.
While BJD has fielded Dipali Das, BJP has pinned its hopes on Tankadhar Tripathy and Congress has named Tarun Pandey for the Jharsuguda Assembly seat.
The by-election to the Swar Assembly seat will witness a direct contest between the ruling coalition and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP). The Swar seat was previously represented by Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of senior SP leader Azam Khan. SP has named Anuradha Chauhan as its candidate for the Swar seat while Shafeek Ahmed Ansari will contest on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal). Apna Dal (Anupriya) has also fielded Muslim candidate Shafiq Ahmad for the Swar seat.
While Samajwadi Party is looking to defend its last stronghold in Rampur, the ruling BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is going all in to breach the fortress after the saffron party won the Rampur assembly constituency as well as the Rampur parliamentary constituency both of which were SP leader Azam Khan’s citadel.
Meanwhile, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to sit out the by-elections in UP, and the Congress has fielded not any candidate for the Swar seat. READ MORE
