Bypolls LIVE Updates: Voting Begins for 4 Assembly Seats in Meghalaya, Odisha, UP; Polling for Jalandhar LS Seat to Start at 8 AM

Read more

taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the party. Jalandhar is set to witness a high-stakes four-cornered battle between AAP, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Congress’ Karamjit Kaur, the wife of Santokh Chaudhary, ex-MLA Sushil Rinku, who quit the Congress and joined AAP, and Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Dalit Sikh, who quit the Shiromani Akali Dal to join BJP are the main players in the fray for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls.

The Swar assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district was declared vacant on February 13, 2023, after a Moradabad court sentenced Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s son, Abdullah Azam Khan to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case. While SP is looking to defend its last stronghold in Rampur, the ruling BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is going all in to breach the fortress.

SP has named Anuradha Chauhan as its candidate for the Swar Assembly bypolls while Shafeek Ahmed Ansari will contest on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal). Apna Dal (Anupriya) has also fielded Muslim candidate Shafiq Ahmad for the Swar seat.

The Chhanbey Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur fell vacant after the death of Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Rahul Prakash Kol in February 2023. Apna Dal (Sonelal) has fielded Kol’s wife Rinki Kol for the seat whereas Kirti Kol is contesting as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate. A total of eight candidates are fighting for the Chhanbey seat.

The by-election was necessitated in the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency after the murder of sitting MLA and Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29, 2023. Biju Janata Dal (BJD), BJP and Congress are in the main players in the high-stakes battle for the Jharsuguda seat. BJD’s Dipali Das, BJP’s Tankadhar Tripathy and Congress’ Tarun Pandey are in the fray for the high-stakes seat.

The by-election to the Sohiong Assembly constituency in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district was necessitated after the election to the seat was deferred just before the February 2023 Assembly polls due to the death of one of the candidates, HDR Lyngdoh of United Democratic Party (UDP).

The UDP has fielded HDR Lyngdoh’s nephew Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah for the Sohiong seat. A total of six candidates are in the fray including sitting MLA Samlin Malngiang, who is contesting on the ticket of National People’s Party (NPP).

Read all the Latest News here