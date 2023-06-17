Akhilesh Yadav Reveals ‘PDA’ Formula for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls to Counter BJP-led NDA in UP

Days after he gave the slogan “Assi harao, BJP hatao” (Defeat 80, Remove BJP), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday revealed his strategy to defeat the ruling party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at an NDTV Conclave in Lucknow, the former UP chief minister said PDA — Pichde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak (Backward Classes, Dalits, Minorities) — will defeat the BJP-led NDA in the state which sends 80 MPs to the Lower House of Parliament, more than any other state.

Yadav asserted that he has always maintained that seat distribution should be decided considering which alliance partner is the strongest in a particular state.

When asked about his view on efforts being made to stitch a grand united opposition, the Samajwadi Party chief said that his only slogan is, “Assi harao, BJP hatao (defeat 80, remove BJP)."

In 2019, the SP had only won five Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and lost two of them — Rampur and Azamgarh — to the BJP in the by-elections.

Talking about his party’s alliance with Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party in the 2017 assembly and 2019 general election respectively, Yadav asserted that the Samajwadi Party has always been an honest and accommodating alliance partner. “Wherever the Samajwadi Party has been in alliance, you wouldn’t hear of us fighting over seats," he said.

Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath government, the former CM alleged that it has failed to bring development while the law-and-order situation has deteriorated.

SP Eyes All 80 UP Lok Sabha Seats with Strengthening Cadre, Booth Management Core of Its Mission 2024

With “cadre strengthening" and “booth management" among its top priorities, the Samajwadi Party has recently launched its ‘Mission 2024’ with the aim to win all 80 Lok Sabha Seats of Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 general elections.

As part of the campaign, the SP not only organised a two-day party cadre training camp at Naimisharanya in Sitapur district but also gave a fresh slogan–"Assi haraao, BJP hatao (defeat BJP on all 80 UP Lok Sabha seats and oust it)". Its national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said, “This training camp will mark the beginning of the destruction of the BJP which is ‘asur (demon)’.”

The party has shortlisted under-40 representatives who would be imparted special training to connect the youths with the SP. As per the party’s roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, at least 10 new cadres are to be roped in at each booth to make the SP’s presence more visible at the ground level, another leader said. That is why, the party is organising a similar exercise on all 80 Lok Sabha seats of UP.

According to sources, the party cadre is also being trained to create awareness among the people and to make them aware of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP’s ideology, and how the two have played “divide and rule" on the basis of Hindutva and religion. Once done with the training, the workers would move to sector and booth levels, especially in the rural pockets of UP to increase the party’s base.

The SP’s move came after the Bharatiya Janata Party recently launched its “Tiffin Pe Charcha” or “Khane Pe Charcha” programme to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and to drum up support in Uttar Pradesh for the general elections.

At the 30-day-long event, which began on May 30, party functionaries will have meals with the people, address awareness campaigns, hold rallies and baithaks in all 80 UP Lok Sabha seats, especially the ones that the BJP lost in 2019. As part of this, the BJP organised a grand training session for more than 600 volunteers and social media influencers.