Eye on Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi Meets NDA MPs from Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with NDA MPs from Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha at the Parliament premises in a bid to strength the National Democratic Alliance and strategise for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi is set to conduct a series of “cluster meetings" with groups of NDA MPs beginning July 31 to August 10. The objective of these meetings is to foster enhanced synergy and coordination among the NDA constituents as they prepare for the upcoming electoral battle, a ANI report had earlier said.

With elections drawing nearer, the BJP is actively engaging in communication with party leaders and those from other alliance parties. Earlier last week, a meeting was organised in Delhi, which saw the participation of 10 NDA groups. These groups were assembled to discuss and deliberate on programs for the upcoming 2024 general election, according to party sources.

Cluster Meetings

According to the report, ten groups of MPs have been formed and PM Modi will chair the meetings of each group. The meetings on the first day will include MPs from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, the source added.

As per the report, PM Modi is scheduled to hold first of the cluster meetings with groups of NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Brij region on Monday at 6 PM at Maharashtra Sadan. The meeting will also be attended by BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, it said.

The second such meeting was scheduled for NDA MPs from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha on the same day at 7 pm at the Parliament Annexe building. Shah and Rajnath Singh were stated to be present for the meeting.