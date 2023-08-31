Lok Sabha Polls: Eligible to Get Inked Next Year? BJP, Congress Begin Drives to Register First-time Voters

India is a young country and its youth are considered to be the country’s driving force. With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections around the corner, two of the biggest national parties in India – BJP and Congress – have kick-started their campaigns to help first-time voters get enrolled.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, there were 90 crore voters in 2019, including 1.5 crore in the age group of 18 to 19 years. More than eight crore people were first-time voters.

Out of a total 81.45 crore voters in 2014, at least 2.3 crore were in the age group of 18 to 19 years making up for around 3 percent of the entire electoral roll. At least 10 crore were first-time voters.

While official numbers are yet to be released, estimates show that there will be around 15 crore first-time voters in 2024. So, young, particularly first-time voters, are crucial for political parties across India. Here’s what the parties are doing to ensure the first -timers are not left behind.

BJP to pitch PM Modi’s development agenda

For the mega polls, the BJP will be forming voter enrolment committees in each assembly. The saffron camp will not only ensure the enrolment of young voters turning 18 this year or women who are not on the list, it will also ensure that fake voters are removed.

According to party sources, the BJP’s main target is the general elections next year and not so much the upcoming state elections this year. “The work of enrolment of new voters will be done at the booth level. The BJP’s assembly committees will work as a helpdesk for enrolment in EC rolls. They will pitch PM (Narendra) Modi’s development agenda during interactions,” they said.

In the campaign, workers will go from door to door to contact young persons. The BJP will also maintain data of new voters, which will help them get enrolled. While the party will also be using it for state assemblies and local polls, “the real target is Lok Sabha”, they added.

The BJP’s efforts in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi’s home turf, is similar to how booth level officers conduct voter enrolment. The party is visiting every household in search of voters who have recently turned 18. It also held a training workshop in all districts and at taluka level this month. A massive campaign has been underway to reach out to every household and record names of voters, which ended on August 30, and this will soon be applied on a national level.

‘Pehla Vote’ by Congress to stress on exercising franchise

Earlier this month, the Congress launched its ‘Pehla Vote’ campaign targeting first-time voters. It is an initiative to promote the importance of voting among those who will be voting for the first time.

In the campaign, young people are encouraged to enrol themselves as voters and exercise their franchise. “In an electoral democracy, each vote is as precious as the other. Youth Congress volunteers help the first-time voters to register, fill the form and submit necessary details at help centres, which they set up from time to time at multiple locations. There are awareness programmes and campaigns to foster the significance of the vote,” the Congress said.

The drive has already started in Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. The objective is to run awareness programmes to promote the importance of voting through this campaign. First-time voters are given information on how they can enrol and be part of the election process.

Srinivas BV, national president of the Indian Youth Congress, has said the ‘Pehla Vote’ campaign aims at empowering young individuals to express themselves and influence the times ahead.

“Together, let’s encourage our new voters to actively participate and contribute to a more inclusive and promising future,” he said.