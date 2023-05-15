‘Loyalty Will Pay Royalty’, Shivakumar Tells News18 As K'taka CM Suspense Continues

As the mystery over the next chief minister of Karnataka continues, state Congress president DK Shivakumar, a frontrunner for the top post, said “loyalty will pay royalty".

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Shivakumar dismissed the reports of Siddaramaiah being selected as the chief minister.

“I don’t know anything… Media is doing gossip. I was asked to go to Delhi because of my health, I did not go. I am not a part of the high command, we are the workers of the party. The party will take a final call," he said.

The KPCC chief said Lingayat, Vokkaliga seers and other Congress leaders have requested that he should be given a chance. “Ahmed Patel would have been so happy to see Congress has come to this stage in Karnataka. He would have enjoyed it. I have learnt one thing that a man with courage makes the majority. Loyalty will pay loyalty. I leave everything on high command. Without, root you will not get the fruit," he said.

#Exclusive | I need to be on medication. So, I could not go to Delhi. Let us not get carried away by gossip. I have learned that one man with courage makes majority: @DKShivakumar, Congress, speaks with @harishupadhya#KarnatakaCM #KarnatakaElectionResults2023 | @Zakka_Jacob pic.twitter.com/dTb9RXhegH— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 15, 2023

Shivakumar was supposed to go to Delhi to meet the party’s high command. However, he cancelled the visit due to a “stomach infection".

“I have a stomach infection and will not be travelling to Delhi today. There are 135 Congress MLAs. I don’t have any MLAs. I have left the decision to the party high command," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, the KPCC President made a strong pitch for the chief minister’s post, making it difficult for the party’s high command which is already in a tough spot to choose between him and Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar called himself a “single man” and said he believe that a single man with courage becomes a majority.

“I’m a single man, I believe in one thing that a single man with courage becomes a majority…When all our MLAs left the party (2019 JD(S)-Congress coalition government), I didn’t lose my heart," he said.

top videos

Shivakumar reiterated that the party’s high command will decide the CM.

Meanwhile, Congress observers for Karnataka including Sushil Shinde and Jitender Singh met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. They are likely to submit a report on the CLP meeting held in Bengaluru to Kharge.