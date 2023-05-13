Constituency No.182 Magadi (Mahagadi) (ಮಾಗಡಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Ramanagaram (ರಾಮನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Magadi is part of Bangalore Rural (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Mahagadi) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Magadi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Magadi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 182. Magadi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Magadi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.9%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.22%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,193 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,12,651 were male and 1,10,521 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Magadi in 2023 is 981 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,193 eligible electors, of which 1,13,346 were male, 1,11,500 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,992 eligible electors, of which 1,03,589 were male, 99,402 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,86,252 eligible electors, of which 95,117 were male, 91,135 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Magadi in 2018 was 54. In 2013, there were 32 service voters registered in the constituency and 43 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, A Manjunath of JDS won in this seat defeating H.C. Balakrishna of INC by a margin of 51,425 which was 26.48% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 61.52% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, H C Balakrishna of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating A.Manjunath of INC by a margin of 14,359 votes which was 8.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 44% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, H C Balakrishna of JDS won this seat beating P. Nagaraju of BJP by a margin of 24,919 votes which was 17.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 52.75% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 182. Magadi Assembly segment of the 23. Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. D.K. Suresh of INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Bangalore RuralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Magadi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Magadi are: V C Sachidananda Murthy (PBP); Ravi Kiran M N (AAP); Ramanna N (BSP); Prasad Gawda K R (BJP); Naveen H S (UPP); Mohamed Salman (YSEP); Mohamed Rafiulla (IND); Manjunatha K R (IND); Manjunath U (IND); Ka,Ra,Ve,Madegowda (SP); H C Balakrishna (INC); Chandrashekar M R (IND); Balakrishna (IND); Abhishek, K R (KRS); A Manjunath (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.18%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.42%, while it was 83.88% in 2013 and 77.36% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.239999999999995% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Magadi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Magadi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.182. Magadi comprises of the following areas of Ramanagaram district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Magadi constituency, which are: Kunigal, Tumkur Rural, Yeshvanthapura, Nelamangala, Ramanagaram, Channapatna. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Magadi:

The geographic coordinates of Magadi is: 12°54’50.8"N 77°16’37.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Magadi

List of candidates contesting from Magadi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: V C Sachidananda MurthyParty: PBPProfession: Retired Central Government Official [DOT] + AdvocateNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 64Total assets: Rs 4.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 29.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 4 croreSelf income: Rs 4.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 8.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ravi Kiran M NParty: AAPProfession: SOCIAL SERVICE AND PRIVATE SECTORNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 30Total assets: Rs 80273Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 80273Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramanna NParty: BSPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 34Total assets: Rs 29.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 22 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prasad Gawda K RParty: BJPProfession: Real Estate BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 37Total assets: Rs 5.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 19.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 4.5 croreSelf income: Rs 11.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 11.9 lakh

Candidate name: Naveen H SParty: UPPProfession: Data Entry OperatorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 27Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 44323Immovable assets:Rs 4.2 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohamed SalmanParty: YSEPProfession: Social WorkerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 30Total assets: Rs 71000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 71000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohamed RafiullaParty: INDProfession: Silk BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 53Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunatha K RParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 29Total assets: Rs 0Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 0Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunath UParty: INDProfession: Self Employed (Events)Number of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 29Total assets: Rs 4.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ka,Ra,Ve,MadegowdaParty: SPProfession: Agriculture and social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 43Total assets: Rs 65.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3.2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 19.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 46 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H C BalakrishnaParty: INCProfession: Agriculture and social servive and EX MinisterNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 58Total assets: Rs 35.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 12.4 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.8 croreImmovable assets:Rs 33.5 croreSelf income: Rs 7.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 42.8 lakh

Candidate name: Chandrashekar M RParty: INDProfession: Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 48Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: BalakrishnaParty: INDProfession: Daily wage laborNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 51Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abhishek, K RParty: KRSProfession: supervisor reliance warehouse, NelamangalaNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 28Total assets: Rs 29.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 2.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 29.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A ManjunathParty: JDSProfession: Agriculture ,MLA of karnatakaNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 50Total assets: Rs 21.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 5.3 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.6 croreImmovable assets:Rs 20.3 croreSelf income: Rs 13.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 61.5 lakh.