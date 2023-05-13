Constituency No.156 Mahalakshmi Layout (Mahalakshmipura) (ಮಹಾಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಲೇಔಟ್) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Mahalakshmi Layout is part of Bangalore North (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Mahalakshmipura) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahalakshmi Layout election result and you can click here for compact election results of Mahalakshmi Layout and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 156. Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.78% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,923 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,48,525 were male and 1,38,344 female and 54 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahalakshmi Layout in 2023 is 931 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,86,923 eligible electors, of which 1,51,076 were male, 1,41,236 female and 52 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,45,603 eligible electors, of which 1,27,706 were male, 1,17,877 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,20,222 eligible electors, of which 1,16,135 were male, 1,04,087 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahalakshmi Layout in 2018 was 15. In 2013, there were 42 service voters registered in the constituency and 29 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K Gopalaiah of JDS won in this seat defeating N.L. Narendra Babu of INC by a margin of 41,100 which was 25.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 55.18% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Gopalaiah K of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating N.L. Narendrababu of INC by a margin of 15,370 votes which was 10.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 44.73% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, N L Narendra Babu of INC won this seat beating R.V.Hareesh of BJP by a margin of 3,225 votes which was 2.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.62% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 156. Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly segment of the 24. Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency. D.V. Sadananda Gowda of BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat defeating Krishna Byregowda of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore NorthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Mahalakshmi Layout:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Mahalakshmi Layout are: Srinivasamurthy (KPJP); Shanthala Damle (AAP); S Murali (ABHM); N Narayanaswamy (BSP); N Girish Gowda (IND); Melroy Amit Rebello (KRS); Lakshminarayana M R (UPP); Keshavamurthy S (INC); K Gopalaiah (BJP); K C Rajanna (JDS); Chetan R (DPPA); Aswatha (IMP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.25%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 54.69%, while it was 60.28% in 2013 and 51.5% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.439999999999998% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mahalakshmi Layout went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Mahalakshmi Layout constituency:

Assembly constituency No.156. Mahalakshmi Layout comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Mahalakshmi Layout constituency, which are: Rajarajeshwarinagar, Malleshwaram, Rajaji Nagar, Govindraj Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mahalakshmi Layout:

The geographic coordinates of Mahalakshmi Layout is: 13°00’17.6"N 77°32’18.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mahalakshmi Layout

List of candidates contesting from Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Srinivasamurthy

Party: KPJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 11.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shanthala Damle

Party: AAP

Profession: Social and Political Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 39 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 36.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore

Self income: Rs 2.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 28.5 lakh

Candidate name: S Murali

Party: ABHM

Profession: Business - Proprietor- M/s. Sri Manjunatha Car Rents, Tours and Travels

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 45.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 33.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Narayanaswamy

Party: BSP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 89.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Girish Gowda

Party: IND

Profession: Business & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 81 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore

Self income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.8 lakh

Candidate name: Melroy Amit Rebello

Party: KRS

Profession: Self Employed Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 10.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Lakshminarayana M R

Party: UPP

Profession: Architect

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.4 lakh

Candidate name: Keshavamurthy S

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.4 crore

Self income: Rs 1.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 20.2 lakh

Candidate name: K Gopalaiah

Party: BJP

Profession: Politics/social services

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 110.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 62.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 95.9 crore

Self income: Rs 3.5 crore

Total income: Rs 6.9 crore

Candidate name: K C Rajanna

Party: JDS

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 92.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 91.7 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chetan R

Party: DPPA

Profession: Real Estate Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 91 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.2 lakh

Candidate name: Aswatha

Party: IMP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 95 lakh

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.