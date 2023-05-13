Constituency No.186 Malavalli (ಮಳವಳ್ಳಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mandya (ಮಂಡ್ಯ) district of Karnataka. Malavalli is part of Mandya (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Malavalli election result and you can click here for compact election results of Malavalli and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 186. Malavalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Malavalli Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.55%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,35,385 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,916 were male and 1,16,452 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Malavalli in 2023 is 979 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,35,385 eligible electors, of which 1,20,541 were male, 1,18,218 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,524 eligible electors, of which 1,18,054 were male, 1,12,470 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,579 eligible electors, of which 1,07,197 were male, 1,02,382 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Malavalli in 2018 was 61. In 2013, there were 49 service voters registered in the constituency and 36 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dr K Annadani of JDS won in this seat defeating P.M.Narendraswamy of JDS by a margin of 26,760 which was 13.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 52.93% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, P M Narendra Swamy of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr||.K. Annadani of JDS by a margin of 538 votes which was 0.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.86% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, P M Narendraswamy of IND won this seat beating Dr. K Annadani of JDS by a margin of 11,919 votes which was 8.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 31.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most number of votes in the 186. Malavalli Assembly segment of the 20. Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Sumalatha Ambareesh of IND won the Mandya Parliament seat defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Mandya Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the MandyaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Malavalli:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Malavalli are: Uma J (IND); Sathishkumar T N (IND); Prof B C Mahadevaswamy (AAP); P M Narendraswamy (INC); Nandeesh Kumar M (KRS); Nagaraja Murthy C M (BBPA); Mohan Kumar M L (IND); Mantyalingu (IND); Madhaw Ciran M S (IND); M Krishnamurthy (BSP); H B Sudha (IND); G Muniraju (BJP); Dr K Annadani (JDS); Annadani C (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.33%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.57%, while it was 74.9% in 2013 and 68.83% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.23999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Malavalli went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Malavalli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.186. Malavalli comprises of the following areas of Mandya district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Malavalli constituency, which are: Shrirangapattana, Maddur, Channapatna, Kanakapura, Hanur, T Narasipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Malavalli:

The geographic coordinates of Malavalli is: 12°21’35.6"N 77°03’46.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Malavalli

List of candidates contesting from Malavalli Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Uma J

Party: IND

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sathishkumar T N

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 50 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prof B C Mahadevaswamy

Party: AAP

Profession: ADVOCATE

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 63.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh

Self income: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.3 lakh

Candidate name: P M Narendraswamy

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 23 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.1 crore

Self income: Rs 31.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.8 lakh

Candidate name: Nandeesh Kumar M

Party: KRS

Profession: Unemployed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nagaraja Murthy C M

Party: BBPA

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohan Kumar M L

Party: IND

Profession: Private Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 24.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 24.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mantyalingu

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate Profession

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 73

Total assets: Rs 15.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Madhaw Ciran M S

Party: IND

Profession: Entrepreneur & Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 55.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 7.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.3 lakh

Candidate name: M Krishnamurthy

Party: BSP

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 17.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: H B Sudha

Party: IND

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 96.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 32 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 36.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: G Muniraju

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 12.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 48.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 crore

Self income: Rs 17.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.6 lakh

Candidate name: Dr K Annadani

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 11.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.1 crore

Self income: Rs 23.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.2 lakh

Candidate name: Annadani C

Party: IND

Profession: Retired Child Development Scheme Officer Karnataka Govt.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.