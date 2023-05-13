Constituency No.189 Mandya (ಮಂಡ್ಯ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mandya (ಮಂಡ್ಯ) district of Karnataka. Mandya is part of Mandya (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mandya election result and you can click here for compact election results of Mandya and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 189. Mandya Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Mandya Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.76%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,21,658 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,09,935 were male and 1,11,688 female and 35 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mandya in 2023 is 1016 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,21,658 eligible electors, of which 1,12,655 were male, 1,14,947 female and 42 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,950 eligible electors, of which 1,10,955 were male, 1,11,986 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,07,505 eligible electors, of which 1,04,617 were male, 1,02,888 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mandya in 2018 was 103. In 2013, there were 102 service voters registered in the constituency and 75 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, M Srinivas of JDS won in this seat defeating P Ravikumar of JDS by a margin of 21,608 which was 13.07% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 41.99% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, M H Ambareesh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating M. Srinivas of JDS by a margin of 42,937 votes which was 28.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.11% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M Srinivas of JDS won this seat beating Vidya Nagendra of BJP by a margin of 10,529 votes which was 8.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 36.39% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most number of votes in the 189. Mandya Assembly segment of the 20. Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Sumalatha Ambareesh of IND won the Mandya Parliament seat defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Mandya Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the MandyaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Mandya:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Mandya are: Suvarna (AHNP); Shivashankara S (BSP); Sene Shivaramu H C (IND); Ravikumar Gowda (Ganiga) (INC); N Basavaraju (IND); Madhuchandan Organic (SKPA); M J Chikkanna Lavanya Residency (IND); Lola Bellundagere (IND); K S Vijayananda (IND); C M Krishna (IND); Budanuru Bommaiah (AAP); B R Ramachandra (JDS); Ashok S D Jayaram (BJP); Nagaraj Gavigowda (KRS); M P Vishwa Puttaiah (RPOI)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.14%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 72.66%, while it was 68.58% in 2013 and 62.63% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.48% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mandya went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Mandya constituency:

Assembly constituency No.189. Mandya comprises of the following areas of Mandya district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Mandya constituency, which are: Nagamangala, Maddur, Shrirangapattana, Melukote. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mandya:

The geographic coordinates of Mandya is: 12°38’25.8"N 76°53’04.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mandya

List of candidates contesting from Mandya Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suvarna

Party: AHNP

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivashankara S

Party: BSP

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 73.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 65 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Candidate name: Sene Shivaramu H C

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 94.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 23.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravikumar Gowda (Ganiga)

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 7

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 21.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 55 lakh

Self income: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 7 lakh

Candidate name: N Basavaraju

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 24.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 22 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Madhuchandan Organic

Party: SKPA

Profession: Founder and CEO

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 20.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.8 crore

Self income: Rs 17.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 32.1 lakh

Candidate name: M J Chikkanna Lavanya Residency

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 60 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 28.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.7 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Lola Bellundagere

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 32.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 26 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K S Vijayananda

Party: IND

Profession: Business & Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 15.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C M Krishna

Party: IND

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Budanuru Bommaiah

Party: AAP

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: B R Ramachandra

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 9.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.2 crore

Self income: Rs 25.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 25.8 lakh

Candidate name: Ashok S D Jayaram

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 9.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 92.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.2 crore

Self income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.5 lakh

Candidate name: Nagaraj Gavigowda

Party: KRS

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 44

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income:

Candidate name: M P Vishwa Puttaiah

Party: RPOI

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 44

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .