Constituency No.202 Mangalore City North (ಮಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಉತ್ತರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dakshina Kannada (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Mangalore City North is part of Dakshina Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mangalore City North election result and you can click here for compact election results of Mangalore City North and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 202. Mangalore City North Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Mangalore City North Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.48%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,055 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,477 were male and 1,16,571 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mangalore City North in 2023 is 1046 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,28,055 eligible electors, of which 1,14,723 were male, 1,20,126 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,413 eligible electors, of which 1,00,012 were male, 1,04,401 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,82,840 eligible electors, of which 88,900 were male, 93,940 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mangalore City North in 2018 was 30. In 2013, there were 120 service voters registered in the constituency and 87 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dr Bharath Shetty Y of BJP won in this seat defeating B.A.Mohiuddin Bava of BJP by a margin of 26,648 which was 15.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.02% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B A Mohiuddin Bava of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Krishna.J.Palemar of BJP by a margin of 5,373 votes which was 3.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.92% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, J Krishna Palemar of BJP won this seat beating B.A.Mohiuddin Bava of INC by a margin of 14,426 votes which was 10.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.1% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 202. Mangalore City North Assembly segment of the 17. Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Nalin Kumar Kateel of BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat defeating Mithun M Rai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Mangalore City North:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Mangalore City North are: Yashoda (KRS); Sandeep P Shetty (AAP); Prashantha (UPP); Moidin Bava (JDS); Maxim Pinto (IND); Inayath Ali (INC); H Vinaya Acharya (IND); Dr Y Bharath Shetty (BJP); Dharmendra (ABHM); B Praveen Chandra Rao (HJPS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.32%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.09%, while it was 71.5% in 2013 and 72.18% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.77000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mangalore City North went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Mangalore City North constituency:

Assembly constituency No.202. Mangalore City North comprises of the following areas of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Mangalore City North constituency, which are: Mangalore City South, Moodabidri, Bantval, Mangalore. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mangalore City North:

The geographic coordinates of Mangalore City North is: 12°57’32.4"N 74°56’21.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mangalore City North

List of candidates contesting from Mangalore City North Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yashoda

Party: KRS

Profession: Tailoring

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 83.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 19.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 64 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sandeep P Shetty

Party: AAP

Profession: Construction and Interiors

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 37.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.7 lakh

Candidate name: Prashantha

Party: UPP

Profession: Network Support Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 20.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Moidin Bava

Party: JDS

Profession: Business and Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 46.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 28.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 15.2 crore

Self income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.8 lakh

Candidate name: Maxim Pinto

Party: IND

Profession: Farming and Trading

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.3 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Inayath Ali

Party: INC

Profession: Business Man

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 26.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 19.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.6 crore

Self income: Rs 1.8 crore

Total income: Rs 2.1 crore

Candidate name: H Vinaya Acharya

Party: IND

Profession: Cable TV Operator

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 33.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Y Bharath Shetty

Party: BJP

Profession: Prosthodontist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 11.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 96.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.8 crore

Self income: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 1.7 crore

Candidate name: Dharmendra

Party: ABHM

Profession: Share Marketing

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 86 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 39.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Candidate name: B Praveen Chandra Rao

Party: HJPS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 37.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.