Constituency No.203 Mangalore City South (ಮಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dakshina Kannada (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Mangalore City South is part of Dakshina Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mangalore City South election result and you can click here for compact election results of Mangalore City South and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 203. Mangalore City South Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Mangalore City South Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.71%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,386 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,10,345 were male and 1,20,033 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mangalore City South in 2023 is 1088 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,30,386 eligible electors, of which 1,15,073 were male, 1,24,963 female and 56 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,065 eligible electors, of which 98,064 were male, 1,07,001 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,85,560 eligible electors, of which 88,601 were male, 96,959 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mangalore City South in 2018 was 35. In 2013, there were 116 service voters registered in the constituency and 76 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, D Vedavyasa Kamath of BJP won in this seat defeating J. R. Lobo of BJP by a margin of 16,075 which was 9.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.97% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, J R Lobo of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating N. Yogish Bhat of BJP by a margin of 12,275 votes which was 9.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.26% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, N Yogish Bhat of BJP won this seat beating Ivan D’Souza of INC by a margin of 8,760 votes which was 7.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.52% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 203. Mangalore City South Assembly segment of the 17. Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Nalin Kumar Kateel of BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat defeating Mithun M Rai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Mangalore City South:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Mangalore City South are: Winny Pinto (KRS); Supreeth Kumar Poojary (JP); Sumathi S Hegde (JDS); K Santhosh Kamath (AAP); K S Pai (IND); J R Lobo (INC); Dharmendra (ABHM); D Vedavyasa Kamath (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.1%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 68.16%, while it was 64.52% in 2013 and 64.17% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.06% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mangalore City South went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Mangalore City South constituency:

Assembly constituency No.203. Mangalore City South comprises of the following areas of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Mangalore City South constituency, which are: Moodabidri, Mangalore City North, Mangalore. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mangalore City South:

The geographic coordinates of Mangalore City South is: 12°53’49.2"N 74°51’16.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mangalore City South

List of candidates contesting from Mangalore City South Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Winny Pinto

Party: KRS

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 22.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Supreeth Kumar Poojary

Party: JP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 25 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Sumathi S Hegde

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Candidate name: K Santhosh Kamath

Party: AAP

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 11.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.5 crore

Self income: Rs 37.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 46.8 lakh

Candidate name: K S Pai

Party: IND

Profession: No

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 85000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 82 lakh

Self income: Rs 18.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 29.5 lakh

Candidate name: J R Lobo

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 17.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.5 crore

Self income: Rs 49.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 61.8 lakh

Candidate name: Dharmendra

Party: ABHM

Profession: Agriculture and Market

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 86 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 39.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Candidate name: D Vedavyasa Kamath

Party: BJP

Profession: Business & Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 40.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 19.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 20.4 crore

top videos

Self income: Rs 82.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.3 crore.