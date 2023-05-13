Maski Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.59 Maski (ಮಸ್ಕಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Raichur (ರಾಯಚೂರು) district of Karnataka. Maski is part of Koppal (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Maski election result and you can click here for compact election results of Maski and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 59. Maski Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Maski Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 18.3%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,504 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96,659 were male and 98,829 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maski in 2023 is 1022 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,95,504 eligible electors, of which 97,873 were male, 1,00,561 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,64,897 eligible electors, of which 82,614 were male, 82,270 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,57,804 eligible electors, of which 77,240 were male, 80,564 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maski in 2018 was 12. In 2013, there were 12 service voters registered in the constituency and 12 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Pratapgouda Patil of INC won in this seat defeating Basanagowda-Turvihal of KJP by a margin of 213 which was 0.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.17% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Pratapgowda Patil of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Mahadevappa Gowda of KJP by a margin of 19,147 votes which was 18.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.08% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Pratap Gouda Patil of BJP won this seat beating Timmappa of INC by a margin of 7,643 votes which was 9.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 59. Maski Assembly segment of the 8. Koppal Lok Sabha constituency. Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat defeating K.Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the KoppalLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Maski:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Maski are: Somanagouda (IND); Raghavendra Nayak Balganur (JDS); Pratapgouda Patil (BJP); Ishappagouda Patil (IND); Gangamma Ankushadoddi (KRS); E H Nayak (IND); Basan Gouda Turvihal (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.12%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 68.97%, while it was 64.14% in 2013 and 53.57% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.15000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Maski went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Maski constituency:

Assembly constituency No.59. Maski comprises of the following areas of Raichur district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Maski constituency, which are: Lingsugur, Manvi, Sindhanur, Kanakagiri, Kushtagi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Maski:

The geographic coordinates of Maski is: 15°55’58.4"N 76°37’12.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Maski

List of candidates contesting from Maski Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Somanagouda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 27.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 24 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raghavendra Nayak Balganur

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 33.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Pratapgouda Patil

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 8.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.7 crore

Self income: Rs 36.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 40.2 lakh

Candidate name: Ishappagouda Patil

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gangamma Ankushadoddi

Party: KRS

Profession: Self employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 9.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6.9 lakh

Candidate name: E H Nayak

Party: IND

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 5000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basan Gouda Turvihal

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 31.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 91.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.1 crore

Self income: Rs 9.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.2 lakh.