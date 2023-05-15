Meet Amresh Kumar Singh, The Nepal MP Who Took Off His Clothes During Parliament Session

There was an unprecedented occurrence in the Parliament of Nepal last week where an MP took off his clothes in protest when he was not allowed the chance to speak. Independent MP Amresh Kumar Singh left the house stunned when he took his shirt and vest off when Speaker of the House of Representatives Dhimraj Ghimire did not allow him to speak. Before the act, he said he was ready to become a martyr for speaking out against corruption. His act resulted in him getting a strict warning from Ghimire for impolite behaviour.

Since the video of the incident has gone viral, people have found newfound interest in the MP and want to know more about the person who dared to pull off such an act. Formerly a leader of the Nepali Congress, Amresh Singh decided to run as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket by the political party. He easily defeated the nominee of his previous party. He currently represents Sarlahi’s 4th constituency as an independent MP. He has also been a member of the State Management and Good Governance Committee in the House of Representatives

Similar to the Lok Sabha in India, the House of Representatives is the lower house of the Federal Parliament of Nepal. In Nepal, elections for the House of Representatives were held for the first time in 2017. Amresh Kumar Singh then made it to the House on a Nepali Congress ticket and won. He was previously elected from Sarlahi’s seat number 6 to the second Nepali Constituent Assembly in 2014. Following this, when his party refused to provide him with the nomination, he rebelled, started a front against corruption, and ran as an independent candidate from Sarlahi’s constituency number 4 in 2022.

In Nepal, Amresh Kumar Singh is regarded as a capable Madhesi leader. He is frequently connected to the Madhes and their activities. After Gandhian Mahendra Narayan Nidhi, he is regarded as the second-most influential figure in Madhesi politics. During the Madhesi movement, he came under political scrutiny for burning copies of the constitution of Nepal.

Amresh also has an Indian connection as he did his PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.