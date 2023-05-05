Meet Ramakka, The Only Transgender Candidate In Karnataka Elections

The Karnataka Elections are scheduled for May 10. With preparations already underway, political parties have started challenging the opposition parties. About 25,000 candidates are contesting elections. Among them, 56-year-old Ramakka is the only transgender contesting from the Kampli Assembly constituency. According to a report by the Indian Express, Ramakka stated that she aimed to bring a change in the society of transgenders as well as those who are mentally and physically disabled. Ramakka will contest from the Desha Prema Party.

Ramakka belongs to the Badanahatti village of Kurugodu taluk. She will be contesting against the BJP and the Congress. Ramakka is leaving no stone unturned to win the hearts of the electorate. Even in the scorching heat of the sun, she has been conducting campaigns in her constituency in Bellary. She is currently on the move from one village to another, hoping to win the elections.

Ramakka shared that the national and regional parties have introduced several schemes and welfare opportunities for the people of their religions and caste but there are no schemes for the transgender community. “As we are an oppressed community we are facing many problems,” she said.

Ramakka further revealed that many transgenders like her resorted to begging for a livelihood. She highlighted how the community lives in miserable conditions, under terrible amenities. If she happens to win the elections, Ramakka would try to resolve these matters by bringing the transgender community to mainstream society via means of empowerment. Ramakka added that she was receiving much support from her community members, and was hoping to win the elections.

“I am contesting the election to fight for the transgender community. I am determined to uplift the lives of the poor and farmers of my constituency, that’s why I am contesting the election. Now some people who are concerned about our community in my constituency are paying my election expenses,” disclosed Ramakka.

Ramakka also underlined the various problems faced by the farmers in her constituency, along with the lack of proper roads and water supply. She assured that if the voters help her to win, she will work for the welfare of her community, the poor, and the farmers too.

