Constituency No.188 Melukote (ಮೇಲುಕೋಟೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mandya (ಮಂಡ್ಯ) district of Karnataka. Melukote is part of Mandya (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Melukote election result and you can click here for compact election results of Melukote and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 188. Melukote Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Melukote Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.96% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.82%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,010 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96,860 were male and 96,146 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Melukote in 2023 is 993 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,93,010 eligible electors, of which 98,069 were male, 97,412 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,398 eligible electors, of which 95,702 were male, 95,693 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,74,942 eligible electors, of which 88,031 were male, 86,911 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Melukote in 2018 was 47. In 2013, there were 40 service voters registered in the constituency and 34 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, C S Puttaraju of JDS won in this seat defeating Darshan Puttannaiah of JDS by a margin of 22,224 which was 12.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 54.87% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K S Puttannaiah of SKP emerged victorious in this seat beating C.S.Puttaraju of JDS by a margin of 9,848 votes which was 6.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SKP had a vote share of 49.75% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, C S Puttaraju of JDS won this seat beating K S Puttannaiah of SKP by a margin of 11,945 votes which was 8.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 47.8% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most number of votes in the 188. Melukote Assembly segment of the 20. Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Sumalatha Ambareesh of IND won the Mandya Parliament seat defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Mandya Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the MandyaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Melukote:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Melukote are: Yoganandagowda (BSP); Ravi Kumara (IND); Mahendra Kumar K R (KRS); Krishna E N (IND); H Narayana (IND); Dr Indresh N S (BJP); Dharshan Puttannaiah (SKPA); Chikkaiah (IND); C S Puttaraju (JDS); Ashoka (AAP); Aarya Lokesh (UPP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.93%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.52%, while it was 84.12% in 2013 and 79.76% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.41000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Melukote went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Melukote constituency:

Assembly constituency No.188. Melukote comprises of the following areas of Mandya district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Melukote constituency, which are: Krishnarajapete, Nagamangala, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Chamundeshwari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Melukote:

The geographic coordinates of Melukote is: 12°34’26.8"N 76°41’50.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Melukote

List of candidates contesting from Melukote Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yoganandagowda

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture and Plumbing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 65000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravi Kumara

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 29.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 24.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahendra Kumar K R

Party: KRS

Profession: Marketing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krishna E N

Party: IND

Profession: Wage and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H Narayana

Party: IND

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55000

Immovable assets:Rs 4.6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Indresh N S

Party: BJP

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 10.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.7 crore

Self income: Rs 41.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 46.8 lakh

Candidate name: Dharshan Puttannaiah

Party: SKPA

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 40.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 36 crore

Self income: Rs 22.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 22.5 lakh

Candidate name: Chikkaiah

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture & LIC Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C S Puttaraju

Party: JDS

Profession: Business, Rent, Agriculture, Public person

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 28.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 25 crore

Self income: Rs 2.7 crore

Total income: Rs 2.8 crore

Candidate name: Ashoka

Party: AAP

Profession: Farming and LIC Agent

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 16.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 11.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Aarya Lokesh

Party: UPP

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 18.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 16 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.