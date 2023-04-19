CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mining Baron G Janardhana Reddy’s Wife Aruna Lakshmi’s Richer Than Him? What We Know

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 16:38 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

G Janardhana Reddy’s wife Aruna Lakshmi has more assets than him.

It turns out that she is richer than her husband Janardhana Reddy, who is considered a wealthy icon in the Karnataka political circle.

Karnataka Elections 2023

Former Karnataka minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy last year formed his own political party named Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP), after severing his association with BJP. His wife Aruna Lakshmi is the KRPP candidate from the Bellary City constituency for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. Aruna Lakshmi filed her nomination papers on Tuesday and declared her assets. It turns out that she is richer than her husband Janardhana Reddy, who is considered a wealthy icon in the Karnataka political circle.

The “crorepati" candidate has movable assets worth Rs 96.23 crore, compared to Janardhan Reddy — who has movable assets worth Rs 29.20 crore. Janardhan Reddy’s immovable properties are only worth Rs 8 crore compared to her Rs 104.38 crore. In addition to agricultural properties in numerous villages, Aruna owns countless sites, flats, business buildings, residences, and apartments in Bengaluru and Bellary (Karnataka). She has Rs 1.76 lakh in cash on hand, whereas Reddy has Rs 1.33 lakh.

Aruna has jewellery worth Rs 77.20 lakh in silver items and Rs 16.44 crore in gold and diamonds. Reddy possesses silver items worth Rs 32.18 lakh and his collections of gold and diamond jewellery are worth Rs 7.93 crore. In spite of all the property, she has claimed in her affidavit that she does not own a car in her name.

Lakshmi Aruna has secured loans totalling Rs 96.23 crore on her moveable property and Rs 74.89 crore on her immovable property, while Janardhan Reddy and her son Kireeti Reddy each have loans totalling Rs 34.61 crore and Rs 7.66 crore respectively.

In other news, an old illegal mining scam that Janardhan Reddy was involved in has come back to haunt him as a criminal case has been ordered against him by a special court.

