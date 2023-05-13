Molakalmuru Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.97 Molakalmuru (ಮೊಳಕಾಲ್ಮೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chitradurga (ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Molakalmuru is part of Chitradurga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Molakalmuru election result and you can click here for compact election results of Molakalmuru and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 97. Molakalmuru Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Molakalmuru Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 37.31%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,27,137 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,15,190 were male and 1,11,939 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Molakalmuru in 2023 is 972 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,27,137 eligible electors, of which 1,17,038 were male, 1,14,112 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,158 eligible electors, of which 1,06,334 were male, 1,00,824 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,92,601 eligible electors, of which 96,995 were male, 95,606 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Molakalmuru in 2018 was 35. In 2013, there were 35 service voters registered in the constituency and 26 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, B Sreeramulu of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr|| B. Yogesh Babu of INC by a margin of 42,045 which was 21.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.63% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S Thippeswamy of BSRCP emerged victorious in this seat beating N. Y. Gopalakrishna of INC by a margin of 7,169 votes which was 4.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSRCP had a vote share of 46.73% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, N Y Gopala Krishna of INC won this seat beating S Thippeswamy of BJP by a margin of 4,966 votes which was 3.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.83% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 97. Molakalmuru Assembly segment of the 18. Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. A Narayanaswamy of BJP won the Chitradurga Parliament seat defeating B N Chandrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chitradurga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChitradurgaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 13 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Molakalmuru:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Molakalmuru are: Veerabhadrappa (JDS); T Shashikumar (IND); S Thippeswamy (BJP); S T Hareesh Nayaka (AAP); O Govinda (IND); N Y Gopalakrishna (INC); N Mallaiah Swamy (IND); Mallikarjuna T (KRS); M O Manjunatha Swamy Nayaka (BSP); K P Harish Kumar (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.9%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.33%, while it was 79.41% in 2013 and 71.92% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.429999999999993% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Molakalmuru went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Molakalmuru constituency:

Assembly constituency No.97. Molakalmuru comprises of the following areas of Chitradurga district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Molakalmuru constituency, which are: Kudligi, Sandur, Challakere, Jagalur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Anantapuramu District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Molakalmuru:

The geographic coordinates of Molakalmuru is: 14°41’21.1"N 76°42’49.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Molakalmuru

List of candidates contesting from Molakalmuru Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: VeerabhadrappaParty: JDSProfession: Agriculture and social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 33.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 11.9 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 33.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 4.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: T ShashikumarParty: INDProfession: Advocate, Village Panchayath member, social service & politicalNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 31Total assets: Rs 13.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 10 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S ThippeswamyParty: BJPProfession: Agriculture and social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 74Total assets: Rs 3.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 58.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 93.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.6 croreSelf income: Rs 61.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 61.2 lakh

Candidate name: S T Hareesh NayakaParty: AAPProfession: Own Business, AgriculturistNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 27Total assets: Rs 1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: O GovindaParty: INDProfession: Coolie and Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 27Total assets: Rs 2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Y GopalakrishnaParty: INCProfession: Social services AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 71Total assets: Rs 6.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 4.2 croreSelf income: Rs 15.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 15.7 lakh

Candidate name: N Mallaiah SwamyParty: INDProfession: Private JobNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 60Total assets: Rs 63.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 50000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 13.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 50 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjuna TParty: KRSProfession: Daily wagesNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 34Total assets: Rs 7.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 6 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M O Manjunatha Swamy NayakaParty: BSPProfession: Agriculture and AdvocateNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 52Total assets: Rs 6.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 75000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 4.5 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K P Harish KumarParty: INDProfession: Business, Social service & politicalNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 36Total assets: Rs 7.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 5 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.