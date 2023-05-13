Muddebihal Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.26 Muddebihal (ಮುದ್ದೇಬಿಹಾಳ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bijapur (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Muddebihal is part of Bijapur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Muddebihal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Muddebihal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 26. Muddebihal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Muddebihal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.82%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,058 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,03,210 were male and 97,813 female and 35 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Muddebihal in 2023 is 948 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,01,058 eligible electors, of which 1,05,284 were male, 1,00,374 female and 36 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,232 eligible electors, of which 91,435 were male, 82,772 female and 25 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,57,624 eligible electors, of which 81,291 were male, 76,333 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Muddebihal in 2018 was 176. In 2013, there were 76 service voters registered in the constituency and 195 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Ameenappa Gouda S Patil (Nadahalli) of BJP won in this seat defeating Appaji Urf Channabasavaraj Shankararao Nadagouda of KJP by a margin of 8,633 which was 6.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.76% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Appaji Urf Channabasavaraj Shankarao Nadagoud of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Vimalabai Jagadevrao Deshmukh of KJP by a margin of 12,202 votes which was 10.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 30.29% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Appaji Channabasavaraj Shankararao Nadagouda of INC won this seat beating Biradar Mangala Shantagoudru of BJP by a margin of 2,403 votes which was 2.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 24.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 26. Muddebihal Assembly segment of the 4. Bijapur Lok Sabha constituency. Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa of BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat defeating Dr. Sunita Devanand Chavan of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bijapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BijapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Muddebihal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Muddebihal are: Ramanagouda S Balawad (RJP); Mahboob Shabbirahmed Hadalageri (AAP); K B Dodamani Vakeelaru (BSP); Jakeer Husen Usmansab Lahori (BPAP); Deepa Mahantappa Manur (KRS); Basavaraj Bhimanna Bhajentri (JDS); Appaji Aliyas Channabasavaraj S/O Shankarao Nadagouda (INC); A S Patil (Nadahalli) (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.67%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 67.59%, while it was 65.93% in 2013 and 61.14% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.08% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Muddebihal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Muddebihal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.26. Muddebihal comprises of the following areas of Bijapur district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Muddebihal constituency, which are: Basavana Bagevadi, Devar Hippargi, Shorapur, Lingsugur, Hungund, Bagalkot. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Muddebihal:

The geographic coordinates of Muddebihal is: 16°22’05.9"N 76°08’25.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Muddebihal

List of candidates contesting from Muddebihal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ramanagouda S Balawad

Party: RJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 81.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 65 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahboob Shabbirahmed Hadalageri

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 35.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: K B Dodamani Vakeelaru

Party: BSP

Profession: Private Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jakeer Husen Usmansab Lahori

Party: BPAP

Profession: Farming and business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Deepa Mahantappa Manur

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture/ Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 28 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 24.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Bhimanna Bhajentri

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 26.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 17 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Appaji Aliyas Channabasavaraj S/O Shankarao Nadagouda

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 22.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 18.8 crore

Self income: Rs 5.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.4 lakh

Candidate name: A S Patil (Nadahalli)

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 109.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 54.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 55.2 crore

Self income: Rs 85.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 92.6 lakh.