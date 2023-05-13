Mudigere Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.124 Mudigere (ಮೂಡಿಗೆರೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chikmagalur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು) district of Karnataka. Mudigere is part of Udupi Chikmagalur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mudigere election result and you can click here for compact election results of Mudigere and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 124. Mudigere Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Mudigere Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.2% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.14%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,66,957 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 82,683 were male and 84,263 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mudigere in 2023 is 1019 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,66,957 eligible electors, of which 83,992 were male, 86,218 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,52,759 eligible electors, of which 76,227 were male, 76,532 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,42,410 eligible electors, of which 70,782 were male, 71,628 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mudigere in 2018 was 69. In 2013, there were 109 service voters registered in the constituency and 131 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, M P Kumaraswamy of BJP won in this seat defeating Motamma of INC by a margin of 12,512 which was 9.53% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.76% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B B Ningaiah of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating B.N. Chandrappa of INC by a margin of 635 votes which was 0.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 29.41% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M P Kumara Swamy of BJP won this seat beating B.N Chandrappa of INC by a margin of 8,495 votes which was 8.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.64% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 124. Mudigere Assembly segment of the 15. Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. Shobha Karandlaje of BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi ChikmagalurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Mudigere:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Mudigere are: Rudresh Kahale (IND); Ramesh Kelagur (CPI); Prabhu C (AAP); Nayana Motamma (INC); M P Kumaraswamy (JDS); Lokavalli Ramesh (BSP); Deepak Doddaiah (BJP); Chethan Prasad L (IND); Angadi Chandru (SDPI)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.13%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 77.18%, while it was 72.17% in 2013 and 70.13% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.0500000000000114% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mudigere went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Mudigere constituency:

Assembly constituency No.124. Mudigere comprises of the following areas of Chikmagalur district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Mudigere constituency, which are: Karkal, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, Belur, Sakleshpur, Belthangady. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mudigere:

The geographic coordinates of Mudigere is: 13°09’47.2"N 75°31’57.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mudigere

List of candidates contesting from Mudigere Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rudresh Kahale

Party: IND

Profession: Real Estate Business and Sericulture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramesh Kelagur

Party: CPI

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 22135

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22135

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prabhu C

Party: AAP

Profession: Civil Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 28.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 74.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.8 lakh

Candidate name: Nayana Motamma

Party: INC

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 10.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 7.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.1 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.6 crore

Candidate name: M P Kumaraswamy

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture ,Business

Number of criminal cases: 11

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.1 crore

Candidate name: Lokavalli Ramesh

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 71.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 56 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Deepak Doddaiah

Party: BJP

Profession: Retired Government Servant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 40 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 48.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.6 crore

Self income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.7 lakh

Candidate name: Chethan Prasad L

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Angadi Chandru

Party: SDPI

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.