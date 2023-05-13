Constituency No.145 Mulbagal (Mulabagilu) (ಮುಳಬಾಗಿಲು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Kolar (ಕೋಲಾರ) district of Karnataka. Mulbagal is part of Kolar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Mulabagilu) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mulbagal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Mulbagal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 145. Mulbagal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Mulbagal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.23%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.39%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,019 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,257 were male and 99,758 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mulbagal in 2023 is 985 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,01,019 eligible electors, of which 1,02,295 were male, 1,01,120 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,499 eligible electors, of which 88,129 were male, 83,365 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,66,594 eligible electors, of which 84,192 were male, 82,402 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mulbagal in 2018 was 43. In 2013, there were 73 service voters registered in the constituency and 67 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, H Nagesh of IND won in this seat defeating Samruddhi Manjunath of JDS by a margin of 6,715 which was 4.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 45.12% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, G Manjunatha of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating N. Munianjappa of JDS by a margin of 33,734 votes which was 24.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 52.74% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Amaresh of INC won this seat beating N.Munianjanappa of JDS by a margin of 1,854 votes which was 1.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 27.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 145. Mulbagal Assembly segment of the 28. Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. S. Muniswamy of BJP won the Kolar Parliament seat defeating K.H. Muniyappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Kolar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the KolarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 39 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 29 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Mulbagal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Mulbagal are: Venkateshappa (Lawyer) (IND); V Adinarayana (INC); Samruddhi V Manjunath (JDS); R Sridhar (IND); Military Murthy K V (SAS); M Kothur R Govindu (IND); K Sunder Raj (Sheegehalli Sunder) (BJP); K R S (Party) Safari Anand (KRS); K Nagaraja (IND); G C Ramappa (IND); Dr Sangasandra Vijayakumar (AAP); Dr G M Govindappa (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.7%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 80.98%, while it was 80.95% in 2013 and 68.48% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.280000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mulbagal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Mulbagal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.145. Mulbagal comprises of the following areas of Kolar district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Mulbagal constituency, which are: Srinivaspur, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Chittoor & Annamayya District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Mulbagal:

The geographic coordinates of Mulbagal is: 13°10’31.4"N 78°24’53.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mulbagal

List of candidates contesting from Mulbagal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkateshappa (Lawyer)Party: INDProfession: Advocete & social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 48Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 71 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: V AdinarayanaParty: INCProfession: Agriculture and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: 12th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 20.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 8.8 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.9 croreImmovable assets:Rs 17.4 croreSelf income: Rs 19.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 29.3 lakh

Candidate name: Samruddhi V ManjunathParty: JDSProfession: Builder and Developer, Film ProducerNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: 12th PassAge: 41Total assets: Rs 59.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 17.5 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.5 croreImmovable assets:Rs 55.2 croreSelf income: Rs 41.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 56.4 lakh

Candidate name: R SridharParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 42Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Military Murthy K VParty: SASProfession: Ex BSFNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 49Total assets: Rs 26.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 9.3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 11.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 15 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M Kothur R GovinduParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 23.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 22.4 croreSelf income: Rs 12.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 12.8 lakh

Candidate name: K Sunder Raj (Sheegehalli Sunder)Party: BJPProfession: Agriculturist and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 40Total assets: Rs 10 croreLiabilities: Rs 37.2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 8.4 croreSelf income: Rs 9.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 14.3 lakh

Candidate name: K R S (Party) Safari AnandParty: KRSProfession: Jio JMD ManagerNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 28Total assets: Rs 12.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K NagarajaParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 48Total assets: Rs 61.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 5.6 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 14.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 47.2 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G C RamappaParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 45Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 50000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Sangasandra VijayakumarParty: AAPProfession: Agriculture and Social WorkNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 49Total assets: Rs 17.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 14 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr G M GovindappaParty: INDProfession: Retired Assistance Professior & social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: DoctorateAge: 53Total assets: Rs 5.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 2.7 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 57 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 4.7 croreSelf income: Rs 18.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 27.8 lakh.