Constituency No.214 Nanjangud (Nanjanagudu, Nanjanagoodu) (ನಂಜನಗೂಡು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು) district of Karnataka. Nanjangud is part of Chamarajanagar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Nanjanagudu, Nanjanagoodu) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nanjangud election result and you can click here for compact election results of Nanjangud and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 214. Nanjangud Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Nanjangud Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 13.27%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,286 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,02,523 were male and 1,00,755 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nanjangud in 2023 is 983 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,03,286 eligible electors, of which 1,05,335 were male, 1,03,775 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,095 eligible electors, of which 94,581 were male, 90,514 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,71,450 eligible electors, of which 87,648 were male, 83,802 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nanjangud in 2018 was 7. In 2013, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency and 11 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, B Harshavardhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Kalale N. Keshavamurthy of JDS by a margin of 12,479 which was 7.61% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.59% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, V Srinivasa Prasad of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kalale N .Keshavamurthy of JDS by a margin of 8,941 votes which was 6.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.01% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, V Srinivasa Prasad of INC won this seat beating S.Mahadevaiah of BJP by a margin of 708 votes which was 0.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 214. Nanjangud Assembly segment of the 22. Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. V. Srinivas Prasad of BJP won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat defeating R. Dhruvanarayana of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChamarajanagarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Nanjangud:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Nanjangud are: Vidyasagar B (IND); Subbaiah (IND); Srikanta (BSP); Madeshan R (KRJPP); M P Vijay Kumar (KRS); H Hanumaiah (AAP); H K Swamy Haradanahalli (IND); Govindaraju V (IND); G D Rajagopala (IND); Darshan Dhruvanarayana (INC); B Harshavardhan (BJP); Ananda Jeevan Ram (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.67%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.57%, while it was 76.21% in 2013 and 71.99% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.10000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nanjangud went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Nanjangud constituency:

Assembly constituency No.214. Nanjangud comprises of the following areas of Mysore district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Nanjangud constituency, which are: Heggadadevankote, Varuna, Gundlupet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Nanjangud:

The geographic coordinates of Nanjangud is: 12°01’55.2"N 76°36’37.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nanjangud

List of candidates contesting from Nanjangud Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vidyasagar B

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.5 lakh

Candidate name: Subbaiah

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Srikanta

Party: BSP

Profession: CONTRACTOR

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 76.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 2 lakh

Candidate name: Madeshan R

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Profession & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M P Vijay Kumar

Party: KRS

Profession: Real Estate & Share Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 27.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H Hanumaiah

Party: AAP

Profession: Private Company work AT&S Factory

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 38.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 59.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.8 lakh

Candidate name: H K Swamy Haradanahalli

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 26.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Govindaraju V

Party: IND

Profession: Coolie work

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G D Rajagopala

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 21000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Darshan Dhruvanarayana

Party: INC

Profession: Advocate by Profession

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.8 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: B Harshavardhan

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Service, Ex-MLA Mysore District

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 68.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 10.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ananda Jeevan Ram

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

top videos

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.