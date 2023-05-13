Constituency No.218 Narasimharaja (ನರಸಿಂಹರಾಜ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು) district of Karnataka. Narasimharaja is part of Mysore (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Narasimharaja election result and you can click here for compact election results of Narasimharaja and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 218. Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Narasimharaja Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.58%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,53,091 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,25,367 were male and 1,27,687 female and 37 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Narasimharaja in 2023 is 1019 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,53,091 eligible electors, of which 1,30,059 were male, 1,31,970 female and 37 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,635 eligible electors, of which 1,05,632 were male, 1,06,003 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,03,316 eligible electors, of which 1,00,737 were male, 1,02,579 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Narasimharaja in 2018 was 40. In 2013, there were 109 service voters registered in the constituency and 74 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Tanveer Sait of INC won in this seat defeating S.Satheesh (Sandesh Swamy) of SDPI by a margin of 18,127 which was 11.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 38.46% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Tanveer Sait of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Abdul Majid K H of SDPI by a margin of 8,370 votes which was 7.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.86% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Tanveer Sait of INC won this seat beating S.Nagaraju (Sandesh) of JDS by a margin of 6,685 votes which was 6.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.06% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 218. Narasimharaja Assembly segment of the 21. Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. Prathap Simha of BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat defeating C.H.Vijayashankar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the MysoreLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 16 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Narasimharaja:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Narasimharaja are: Vinod Chacko (RPI); Tanveer Sait (INC); Sundar Prem Kumar (KRS); Shivanna Gb (IND); S Satheesh Sandesh Swamy (BJP); Robert E Kavanrag (IND); Rehana Banu (NCP); R C Raj (Vasanthakumar) (IND); Neelakanta M N (IND); Lingaraj M (IND); Leelashivakumar (UPP); Khaleel Ur Rahman Shariff (MEP); G Lokesh Kumar (IND); Dharmashree (AAP); Ali Shan S (IND); Abdul Majeed K H (SDPI); Abdul Khader (Shahid) (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.44%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 61.79%, while it was 54.73% in 2013 and 50.23% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.65% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Narasimharaja went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Narasimharaja constituency:

Assembly constituency No.218. Narasimharaja comprises of the following areas of Mysore district of Karnataka:

A total of 2 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Narasimharaja constituency, which are: Krishnaraja, Chamaraja. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Narasimharaja:

The geographic coordinates of Narasimharaja is: 12°19’16.7"N 76°40’39.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Narasimharaja

List of candidates contesting from Narasimharaja Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vinod Chacko

Party: RPI

Profession: Pastor, Social Worker, Public Speaker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: Tanveer Sait

Party: INC

Profession: Legislator, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 38.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.5 crore

Self income: Rs 16.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 30.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sundar Prem Kumar

Party: KRS

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 53.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Candidate name: Shivanna Gb

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Satheesh Sandesh Swamy

Party: BJP

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 29.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 26.6 crore

Self income: Rs 10.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 24 lakh

Candidate name: Robert E Kavanrag

Party: IND

Profession: Music Tutor / Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 29.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rehana Banu

Party: NCP

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 72.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.3 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 19.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 53 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: R C Raj (Vasanthakumar)

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.7 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Neelakanta M N

Party: IND

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 84000

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lingaraj M

Party: IND

Profession: Employee in private sector

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Leelashivakumar

Party: UPP

Profession: Home Maker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.8 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Khaleel Ur Rahman Shariff

Party: MEP

Profession: Electrical Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 17.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G Lokesh Kumar

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 74.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 74.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 10.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dharmashree

Party: AAP

Profession: Proprietor & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 6.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.4 crore

Self income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.2 lakh

Candidate name: Ali Shan S

Party: IND

Profession: Police officer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 7.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.1 crore

Self income: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 14 lakh

Candidate name: Abdul Majeed K H

Party: SDPI

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 51 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: Abdul Khader (Shahid)

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 9.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.6 crore

Self income: Rs 13.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 23 lakh.