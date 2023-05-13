Nargund Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.68 Nargund (Naragundd, Naragunda) (ನರಗುಂದ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gadag (ಗದಗ) district of Karnataka. Nargund is part of Bagalkot (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Naragundd, Naragunda) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nargund election result and you can click here for compact election results of Nargund and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 68. Nargund Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Nargund Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.44%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,012 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 94,854 were male and 91,153 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nargund in 2023 is 961 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,86,012 eligible electors, of which 95,667 were male, 91,983 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,706 eligible electors, of which 87,851 were male, 83,851 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,51,375 eligible electors, of which 77,788 were male, 73,587 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nargund in 2018 was 473. In 2013, there were 524 service voters registered in the constituency and 397 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil of BJP won in this seat defeating Basavaraddi Rangaraddi Yavagal of BJP by a margin of 7,979 which was 5.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.52% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B R Yavagal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating C C Patil of BJP by a margin of 8,585 votes which was 6.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.35% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, C C Patil of BJP won this seat beating B R Yavagal of IND by a margin of 17,614 votes which was 16.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 68. Nargund Assembly segment of the 3. Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency. Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda of BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat defeating Veena Kashappanavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BagalkotLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Nargund:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Nargund are: Veeresh Sobaradamath (IND); Veeranagouda Shivanagouda Muganur (KRS); Vasanagouda Ninganagouda Bhandi (IND); Umesh Fakeerappa Talawar (IND); Shivanand Shiddappa Mayannavar (IND); Rudrayya Gadigayya Sureban (IMP); Ramappa Hujaratti (IND); Ramappa Dyamappa Huvannavar (AAP); R N Patil (JDS); M Y Nayak (IND); Dr Muttu Surakod (Madar) (IND); C C Patil (BJP); B R Yavagal (INC); Hanamant Yallappa Madar (BSP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.44%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 77.06%, while it was 74.93% in 2013 and 71.35% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.38% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nargund went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Nargund constituency:

Assembly constituency No.68. Nargund comprises of the following areas of Gadag district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Nargund constituency, which are: Saundatti Yellamma, Ramdurg, Badami, Ron, Gadag, Navalgund. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Nargund:

The geographic coordinates of Nargund is: 15°39’10.1"N 75°33’03.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nargund

List of candidates contesting from Nargund Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Veeresh Sobaradamath

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture, Social service

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 14.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Veeranagouda Shivanagouda Muganur

Party: KRS

Profession: Contract Labour in Private Company

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 27.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 65000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 23 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vasanagouda Ninganagouda Bhandi

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Umesh Fakeerappa Talawar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 54.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivanand Shiddappa Mayannavar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rudrayya Gadigayya Sureban

Party: IMP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramappa Hujaratti

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 41.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 38 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramappa Dyamappa Huvannavar

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture , Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 79.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 21.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 79.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: R N Patil

Party: JDS

Profession: Agricultural

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 33.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M Y Nayak

Party: IND

Profession: Private Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 10.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Muttu Surakod (Madar)

Party: IND

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 47 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C C Patil

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture .& Minister Salary

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 16.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.2 crore

Self income: Rs 18.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 43.2 lakh

Candidate name: B R Yavagal

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and social work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 75

Total assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.5 crore

Self income: Rs 59.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 59.3 lakh

Candidate name: Hanamant Yallappa Madar

Party: BSP

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 35

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .