Navalgund Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.69 Navalgund (Navalagunda, Navilagunda) (ನವಲಗುಂದ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dharwad (ಧಾರವಾಡ) district of Karnataka. Navalgund is part of Dharwad (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Navalagunda, Navilagunda) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Navalgund election result and you can click here for compact election results of Navalgund and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 69. Navalgund Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Navalgund Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.44% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.54%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,870 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,02,793 were male and 98,070 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Navalgund in 2023 is 954 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,00,870 eligible electors, of which 1,04,463 were male, 99,571 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,898 eligible electors, of which 94,049 were male, 88,849 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,73,616 eligible electors, of which 89,349 were male, 84,267 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Navalgund in 2018 was 264. In 2013, there were 112 service voters registered in the constituency and 101 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa of BJP won in this seat defeating N. H. Konaraddi of BJP by a margin of 20,521 which was 12.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.19% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, N H Konaraddi of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Patil Munenakoppa Shankar of BJP by a margin of 2,669 votes which was 1.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 32.36% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Shankar Patil Munenkoppa of BJP won this seat beating Gaddi Kallappa Nagappa of INC by a margin of 16,895 votes which was 13.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.93% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 69. Navalgund Assembly segment of the 11. Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Pralhad Joshi of BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat defeating Vinay Kulkarni of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DharwadLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Navalgund:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Navalgund are: Vinayakumar Parappa Myageri (IND); Vijaykumar Sangappa (AAP); Shankrappa Rudrappa Ambali (IND); Shankar Basanagouda Patil Munenakoppa (BJP); Ningaraddi Hanamaraddi Konaraddi (INC); Mohan Devaraddi Masti (UPP); Mallikarjungouda Giriyappagouda Balangoudra (IND); Mallappa Krishnappa Hebasur (IND); Mailarappa Bharamappa Chavadi (KRS); Mabusab Maktumsab Yaraguppi (IND); Kallappa Nagappa Gaddi (JDS); Hanumantappa Yallappa Megalamani (BSP); Ajay Mallikarjun Hugar (KRJPP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.99%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.22%, while it was 75.1% in 2013 and 69.63% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.23% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Navalgund went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Navalgund constituency:

Assembly constituency No.69. Navalgund comprises of the following areas of Dharwad district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Navalgund constituency, which are: Saundatti Yellamma, Nargund, Gadag, Shirahatti, Kundgol, Hubli-Dharwad East, Hubli-Dharwad Central, Dharwad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Navalgund:

The geographic coordinates of Navalgund is: 15°30’46.1"N 75°19’38.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Navalgund

List of candidates contesting from Navalgund Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vinayakumar Parappa Myageri

Party: IND

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 16550

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16550

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vijaykumar Sangappa

Party: AAP

Profession: Retirement and farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 32.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.4 crore

Self income: Rs 33.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 33.4 lakh

Candidate name: Shankrappa Rudrappa Ambali

Party: IND

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.8 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shankar Basanagouda Patil Munenakoppa

Party: BJP

Profession: Transport and Commercial Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 18.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9 crore

Self income: Rs 2.7 crore

Total income: Rs 3.1 crore

Candidate name: Ningaraddi Hanamaraddi Konaraddi

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 6.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.3 crore

Self income: Rs 19 lakh

Total income: Rs 23.3 lakh

Candidate name: Mohan Devaraddi Masti

Party: UPP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 26.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 51905

Immovable assets:Rs 26 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjungouda Giriyappagouda Balangoudra

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 99.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallappa Krishnappa Hebasur

Party: IND

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mailarappa Bharamappa Chavadi

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mabusab Maktumsab Yaraguppi

Party: IND

Profession: Reporter, Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kallappa Nagappa Gaddi

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculturist and Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 7.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 88.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 98.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hanumantappa Yallappa Megalamani

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ajay Mallikarjun Hugar

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Business/ Agriculture/ Social service

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 21 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.